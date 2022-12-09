There's a vibe for everyone at Qatar's World Cup music festivals

The Qatar World Cup is a sporting and musical feast.

In addition to the 64 matches played in 29 days, more than 100 performers — from pop stars to genre-leading dance DJs — are in and out of Doha for concerts.

Two of the biggest entertainment events being held throughout the tournament are the Daydream Festival Qatar and Arcadia Music Festival, which run until December 18 and 19 respectively.

Organised by Alchemy Project Entertainment, they provide popular and cutting-edge electronic music in starkly different settings, offering enough variety to warrant an addition to your World Cup travel itinerary.

On a recent visit to both festivals, this is what I learnt.

Daydream Festival Qatar is a chilled affair

Daydream Festival Qatar exudes an ethereal vibe. Photo: Alchemy Project

Lovers of electronic music will be aware of the aesthetics of both events, with Daydream Festival taking place in various countries, from Mexico to China, and Arcadia Music Festival being a spin-off from Arcadia, one of the stages of the Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

True to its name, the Qatar version of Daydream Festival, located at Doha Golf Club, exudes an ethereal vibe courtesy of the main stage resembling a cross between a lantern and a mythical castle.

The edifice also doubles as a canvas for various lighting projections of eye-catching and abstract images.

Sound-tracked by a steady supply of throbbing trance music provided by pioneer Paul van Dyk and the progressive house sounds of Cedric Gervais, it all makes for a stimulating experience.

The site is spacious and easy to navigate with several entry and exit points.

While the main space in front of the stage is concrete, you can relax on the grass in the food and beverage area, home to food trucks serving everything from burgers to piping hot cups of karak tea.

Arcadia Music Festival is full on … in a good way

Arcadia Electronic Music Festival has the spectacular, fire-breathing Spider as its centrepiece. Photo: Alchemy Project

On a purpose-built site on the outskirts of Doha, Arcadia Music Festival is a more intense experience.

The centrepiece is The Spider, a spectacular installation that breathes fire during performances.

In the middle of the structure's 50 tonnes of metal is the DJ booth, home to artists playing harder tech house sounds.

On my recent visit, the line-up included veteran Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten and Aussie duo Nervo, with sets performed across three stages.

With red and white neon lights dotted across the site and the metallic-designed stages, Arcadia Music Festival has a dystopian dieselpunk atmosphere in the vein of the Mad Max films.

That said, reminders of the Qatar World Cup are everywhere courtesy of fans streaming into the site after evening matches in national team jerseys and the tournament being broadcast on a large screen with English commentary.

With so much going on, Arcadia Music Festival is the bigger festival and suits music and football fans alike.

How to get to both festivals

Both events are located in different parts of Doha, so transport options vary.

Doha Golf Club is 16km from the city’s central landmark, Souq Waqif, a 30-minute journey that costs about 40 Qatari riyals ($11).

Taxis are scarce during the tournament, so it's best to order an Uber or Careem, particularly when leaving the festival.

Arcadia Music Festival is a 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport, so it's best to guide taxi drivers with GPS co-ordinates.

A 25-minute Careem ride to the festival from Souq Waqif is about 44 Qatari Riyals.

Another option is to take the metro to the Ras Bu Fontas station, the penultimate stop on the Doha Metro's Red Line, which is a 10-minute walk from the festival.

Train travel is free with your Hayya Card, the official entry permit for ticket holders during the World Cup. Download the Qatar Rail app, consult the timetable and plan your journey well in advance.

How much does it cost?

Daydream Festival Qatar and Arcadia Music Festival run on various days until December 18 and 19 respectively. Tickets for Arcadia Music Festival begin from $54 and run each day from 6pm to 3am. Daydream Festival tickets begin from $104 and run from 3pm to 3am.

All tickets are available from Tixbox.com

