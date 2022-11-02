How to get Qatar's Hayya card for World Cup 2022

All international travellers who wish to enter Qatar between November 1 and December 23 must apply to get a Hayya card — the mandatory document given to World Cup players, officials, staff, media and ticket holders and their guests.

The card gives fans free metro and bus travel in Doha, as well as access to events, discounts, a free sim card and emergency medical treatment.

International supporters have to apply for the pass after buying tickets.

Organisers are expecting more than one million foreign visitors, as well as hundreds of thousands of domestic fans, for the tournament, which begins on November 20.

Qatar will resume its visit visas from December 23.

Who needs a Hayya card?

Every ticket holder needs a Hayya card to attend matches. That includes Qatar residents, who can apply using their QID and match ticket.

Visitors with a Hayya card can also invite up to three non-ticketed fans to enter Qatar with them for a QR500 ($140) fee under the ‘Hayya with Me’ programme. The service is complimentary for non-ticketed fans under the age of 12.

All ticket holders, international and local, MUST hold a Hayya card to be permitted access into stadiums and use free transport during the FIFA World Cup #Qatar2022.



Without it, fans will not be able to enter the country.



Sign up with this link now:https://t.co/pURAc2NrrG pic.twitter.com/sA80503zzk — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) September 28, 2022

Those using the ‘Hayya with Me’ programme can arrive in Qatar separately.

How to apply for a Hayya card

Match ticket holders can apply at the Hayya website or through the 'Hayya to Qatar 2022' mobile app.

Applicants need to provide a colour photo (taken in the last 12 months), a passport valid until at least March 22 2023, a ticket application number and emergency contact information.

Fans attending the Fifa World Cup using the Match Day Shuttle flight service — with Qatar Airways, Saudia, flydubai, Air Arabia, Kuwait Airways and Oman Air — need to provide their travel details to receive the Hayya card.

Anyone travelling for longer than 24 hours must provide proof of accommodation on the official Hayya platform before travelling to Qatar.

The digital Hayya card will be issued to fans following the final approval of the application via the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app (Android | Apple iOS).

Fans can collect a physical copy of their digital Hayya card at one of two Hayya service centres — Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena and Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. The Hayya card can only be printed once.

The closing date to apply for a Hayya card is December 18. The last date to enter Qatar with a Hayya card is December 23. Cardholders can stay in Qatar until January 23.

How long does it take?

People take pictures at the new Flag Plaza on Doha corniche before the Fifa World Cup. Reuters

Fans are advised to apply for a Hayya card as soon as their ticket purchase is confirmed to allow time for the application to be approved.

Organisers said applications for international fans should take five calendar days for preliminary approval, subject to photo and passport copy quality compliance, and up to an additional 24 hours for accommodation confirmation, depending on accommodation type.

Hayya applications for Qatar residents and citizens will take three calendar days.

Benefits of Hayya card

The Hayya card will allow multiple entries to Qatar from November 1 to December 23.

The card is also used for entry to the stadiums (with a valid match ticket), access to free public transport from November 10 to December 23, smart journey planning via the Digital Hayya, and access to fan experiences and discounts.

Visiting fans will also have access to a free SIM card with local provider Ooredoo that offers 2,022 local minutes, 2,022 local SMS and 2,022MB of data.

Fans can get the Hayya sim at one of the Ooredoo dispensing machines at airports, taxis, metro stations, hotels, fan zones, at Ooredoo shops or online at the Ooredoo eShop.

Authorities in Qatar have also announced that cardholders will have access to emergency and urgent health care services.

Visas for UAE, Saudi and Oman

Hayya cardholders can apply online for a multiple-entry tourist visa to the UAE.

The visa, which costs Dh100, is valid for 90 days from the date it is issued and can be extended for another 90 days.

Hayya cardholders are not required to have travelled to Qatar before visiting UAE.

They will also be able to apply for a free e-visa for Saudi Arabia which will allow fans to stay in the kingdom for up to 60 days.

Cardholders can also get a free 60-day visa for Oman. Visa holders can bring a first-degree relative with them to enjoy their stay in the sultanate.

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 fan zones in Dubai — in pictures