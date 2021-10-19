Spain eases Covid-19 restrictions for travellers from the UAE and Bahrain

Spain is getting set to welcome more holidaymakers from the UAE and Bahrain.

The European country has eased travel restrictions for tourists coming from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as those flying from Bahrain, effective Monday.

Unvaccinated travellers are now welcome to travel to Spain from the UAE and the kingdom of Bahrain after both destinations were added to Spain's safe travel list.

Vaccinated tourists from any destination have been welcome to visit the country since it reopened in June.

“This is great news especially for the GCC region as we have seen a significant increase in numbers to Spain in the past months and the trend continues,” said Daniel Rosado, director for Spain Tourism in the GCC.

“It shows that Spain is up to speed and the Covid-19 situation is well contained. This update of reduced restrictions will definitely increase tourism numbers to Spain. We are happy to welcome GCC travellers to our beautiful country with open arms as always.”

Tourists take selfies at Plaza Mayor square in Madrid, Spain, October 3, 2021. Reuters

Tourists planning on visiting Spain from the UAE or Bahrain can now do so without having to present any PCR test results, Covid-19 certificates or vaccination proof.

The news follows lower numbers of coronavirus cases and the progress of vaccination roll-outs, both in Spain and across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait were already included on Spain's safe travel list.

Travellers must fill in the Spanish Health Control form, available here, to obtain a QR code. Airlines may ask to see the code before allowing travellers to board flights, and it could also be requested on arrival at Spanish airports. This also applies to transit passengers flying though Spain.

Winter festivities in Madrid's Puerta del Sol square. Reuters

On June 7, Spain opened up to fully inoculated visitors from any destination. Since then, the Mediterranean hotspot has welcomed back tourists from several countries, including the UAE.

Spain has a mild climate, with many parts of the country enjoying pleasant year-round weather and attractive autumnal colours. In winter, tourists seeking sunshine can head to Spain's south, where places such as Malaga or Marbella offer bright sunshine and warm temperatures.

In the north of the country, travellers can find several ski resorts, mostly in the Pyrenees mountain range. Winter festivities in Spain’s big cities are also magical, with Christmas markets, fir trees, nativity figurines and more on offer in Barcelona, Madrid and Seville, helping to warm up winter nights.

“Being a year round destination, Spain has the added advantage to attract travellers for autumn and winter and now the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has listed Spain as one of the safest countries to travel, which is even more assuring to travellers,” said Rosado.

Travel rules can change frequently during the global pandemic and all tourists should check the most updated entry requirements for Spain here before they fly.

Only travellers from countries in the European Union or those listed as safe by Spanish authorities can travel to Spain without PCR tests or vaccination proof at this time. The list is constantly updated and can be found here.