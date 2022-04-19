Cristiano Ronaldo: Tributes pour in after Man United star announces death of newborn son

Tributes have been pouring in from the football world and beyond in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the Manchester United forward announced the tragic death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo revealed last October that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins.

READ MORE Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo announces that his newborn son has died

In a statement issued on his social media channels on Monday evening, Ronaldo wrote: “It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United offered their support, writing on Twitter: "Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Teammate Marcus Rashford offered his condolences to Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez when he wrote: "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother I’m so sorry."

Three of United's biggest rivals, Manchester City, Liverpool and Leeds United, also posted messages of support. "Everyone at Manchester City sends our deepest condolences to you and Georgina," wrote City, while Liverpool posted: "All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family," and Leeds said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with you and your family."

Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid, where the Portuguese forward spent nine years, issued a statement in support of their all-time leading goalscorer and his family.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children that our dear Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting," the statement read. "Real Madrid shares in the family's pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth."

Former Real Madrid teammate James Rodriguez was one of more than 380,000 comments under the statement posted to Ronaldo's Instagram account, with the Colombia international writing: "Strength for you and your family."

Those comments also included one from Pele, and the Brazilian football legend wrote: "My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way."

Marta, one of the greatest female footballers in history, also offered her condolences. "Much strength to you, your partner and all your family," the Brazilian wrote.