Ivanka Trump's style evolution in 39 photos: New York socialite to political adviser

As the daughter of Donald Trump, former US president, businessman and television personality, Ivanka Trump has grown up in the public eye.

As a teen in the mid-1990s, she was frequently photographed at gala events with her father or late mother, Ivana Trump. By 1999, then aged 18, she was a socialite, and red carpet and fashion week regular in New York. Satin slip dresses, off-shoulder mini dresses and halter neck looks were her sartorial go-tos.

A Met Gala fixture since 2004, she has worn gowns by the likes of Jason Wu, J Mendel and Brian Reyes to Vogue's high society event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Ivanka Trump first attended the Met Gala in 2004. Getty Images

Before her interests turned political and entrepreneurial, Ivanka was focused firmly on fashion. She modelled for a time, featuring in Tommy Hilfiger and Thierry Mugler campaigns, and in 2007 launched an eponymous jewellery line, which later expanded into collections of clothing and shoes. In July 2018, five months into her father's presidency, it was announced Ivanka was shutting down the Ivanka Trump fashion brands.

Most of us now know her best as political adviser to her father during his time in the White House, where shift dresses and tailored suits were her uniform.

Ivanka Trump wears a Johanna Ortiz dress when visiting the US embassy in Bogota, Colombia in 2019. EPA

Dressing to work, she has sported Carolina Herrera suits, Michael Kors dresses and Burberry ensembles to meet international world leaders and royalty. During a 2019 visit to Morocco, she chose to wear a tunic by Moroccan designer Fadila El Gadi to visit farmers and agricultural workers.

Despite her political interests, the mother-of-three is not one to shy away from glamour. One of her most famous looks is a classic Hollywood-inspired gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav, which she wore to the Italian wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in 2019. At recent Met Galas, she has turned to Prabal Gurung, Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren for her red-carpet styling.

Last week, Ivanka's younger half-sister Tiffany Trump married Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos at a lavish ceremony at their father's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. For the big day, the sisters both chose a designer from the groom's home country, wearing Elie Saab designs.

READ MORE Tiffany Trump wears Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos

Ivanka chose a Grecian goddess-style gown in a light blue design, worn with her hair straight and loose. Tiffany walked down the aisle in a full-skirted crystal-encrusted gown. At the rehearsal event the day before, Ivanka showed off her relaxed side, sporting a pink crystal-lined Miu Miu skirt and crop top.

Since the wedding, Donald Trump has announced that he will again run for president in 2024. On Wednesday, Ivanka said she has no plans to follow her father back into politics.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honour of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

See Melania Trump's style evolution — in pictures