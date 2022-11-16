Biden says Donald Trump 'failed America' as ex-president announces 2024 run

US President Joe Biden responded on Wednesday to Donald Trump's announcement of another White House run by saying the Republican “failed” his country while in office.

“Donald Trump failed America,” Mr Biden wrote on Twitter from Bali, where he was attending the last day of the G20 summit.

His tweet included a video compilation saying Mr Trump presided over “rigging economy for rich”, “attacking health care”, “coddling extremists”, “attacking women's rights”, and “inciting a violent mob” to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Mr Biden.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

Later, while participating in a ceremonial mangrove planting with other G20 leaders, reporters asked Mr Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron if they had reactions to Mr Trump's announcement.

The two looked at each other briefly before Biden said “not really”, while Mr Macron remained silent.

US President Joe Biden, centre, plants mangroves in Bali with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AFP

Mr Trump said he would “make America great and glorious again” while launching his run for a second presidency on Tuesday night.

Mr Trump made his plans official after teasing the potential of a comeback before he left the White House in 2021.

He had hoped to use expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections to stave off potential challengers.

Instead, Mr Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida governor Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative.

In his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr Trump promised to bring inflation from it’s recent high levels down to 1 per cent.

He promised to return to his administration’s immigration policies, saying the Biden Administration has allowed open borders, and that millions of people are entering the US.

“They’re pouring into our country. We have no idea who they are and where they come from. We have no idea what’s happening to our country. We’re being poisoned,” he said.

Mr Trump also pledged a “no-holds-barred national campaign to dismantle the gangs and clean out the nests of organised street crime”.

AFP contributed to this report