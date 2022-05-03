Met Gala 2022: See the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

It's the first Monday in May, which means fashion's A-list descended on New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for for fundraising benefit, the Met Gala.

Known as “fashion's biggest night out,” the 2022 event has not let people down, with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, and Bella and Gigi Hadid all walking the red carpet.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the best Met Gala dresses from the red carpet this year.

This year's theme is Gilded Glamour, with a white tie dress code. The theme evokes visions of New York’s golden age between 1870 and 1890, when it was flush with newfound fortunes. The likes of Billie Eilish, Blake Lively and Lizzo stuck to the the dress code to the letter, with full dresses that harked back to the 19th century.

READ MORE Best Met Gala looks of all time: 51 major fashion moments from the red carpet

The world gilded was taken literally by stars and designers. The likes of Camila Mendes, Kaia Gerber and Amber Valletta arrived in resplendent gowns, shining their way down the red carpet.

Eilish, meanwhile, has been hailed by fans as "understanding the assignment". The singer, 20, wore a Gucci design that referenced a 1885 John Singer Sargent portrait of Madame Poirson, a 19th century socialite.

Kim Kardashian chose to go vintage for the 2022 event. The reality TV star arrived at the event with newly died peroxide blonde hair, wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy in 1962. The dress was made by Jean Louis, and originally sketched by Bob Mackie, in the 1960s. It set a record as the most expensive dress ever sold in 1999, when it was auctioned for $1.26 million. In 2016 it sold again for $4.6 million.

The 2022 Met Gala is officially co-chaired by Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, actress Regina King and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda; designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour continue as honorary co-chairs.