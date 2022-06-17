Royal Ascot fashion: most eye-catching hats and fascinators on Ladies' Day

Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot is always a feast for the eyes.

Hats, fascinators and elaborate headgear galore sit atop fashionably dressed women who attend day three of Britain's most valuable horse racing meet.

It was referred to as Ladies' Day in 1823, after an anonymous poet described Thursday at the races as such, saying "when the women, like angels, look sweetly divine", or so the story goes.

Royal Ascot doesn't officially call it that, though. "Vibrant, celebratory and steeped in tradition, the third day of Royal Ascot, colloquially known as Ladies' Day, is a day to see and be seen," reads a description on its website.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, left, and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot on Ladies' Day. Reuters

"It is a glorious occasion, when high fashion and millinery masterpieces take centre stage alongside Flat racing’s most elite stayers locking horns in the historic Gold Cup."

This year was no exception, as ladies turned out in force dressed in all colours under the sun.

An exotic, deeply hued, parrot-shaped headpiece was seen on one racegoer, while many others sported florals and pastels, and oversized, wide-brimmed pieces added drama to proceedings.

On behalf of the royal family, Zara Tindall, the Princess Royal's daughter and a celebrated equestrian, wore a stylish full-brim green hat by Justine Bradley-Hill, along with a white, puffy sleeved coat dress by Laura Green.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex was also in attendance on Thursday, wearing full floral attire, perfect for spring. Her ankle-length dress sported a V-shaped neckline and she paired it with a bright pink fascinator.

Royal fashion on days one and two at Ascot

On day one of Royal Ascot, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, looked dapper wearing a sharp grey, shin-length morning coat with matching tie, top hat and darker grey trousers.

Sheikh Hamdan shook hands with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Tuesday, as he received the trophy for Coroebus's win in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Camilla, who wore an aqua-coloured coat dress while meeting Sheikh Hamdan on Tuesday, dazzled on day two of the meet in an all-white outfit with matching wide-brimmed hat, accessorised with a much-worn pearl choker and stud earrings.

Prince Charles and Camilla led the royal procession on days one and two, but were absent on the third day.

Queen Elizabeth II has been notably absent owing to ongoing mobility issues, as have Prince William and Kate.

Zara Tindall was not in attendance on the second day, but for day one she chose a waist-cinching, pastel linen dress with puffed sleeves from Anna Mason, alongside a tilted white headpiece with pastel pom-poms.

Her husband, Mike Tindall, chose a grey suit with a pink shirt and lilac tie to match his wife's pastel outfit.

On day one, Princess Beatrice, who was not there on day three, wore a white and pink Zimmermann dress with florals, paired with a straw belt and clutch, a pair of pink pumps and a headband with a pink bow by Juliette Botterill Millinery.

The next day she chose white, with a form-fitting dress that was topped with a blue and white flat top hat with slicked-back bun.

On opening day, the Countess of Wessex chose a pale pink ensemble with a wide-brimmed maroon hat, pearl-drop earrings and a pearl-encrusted brooch, while on the second day, she wore a blue lace dress with ruffles and a matching blue hat with floral adornment.

