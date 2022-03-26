Dubai World Cup 2022 fashion: see some of the chicest looks spotted at Meydan Racecourse

The Dubai World Cup returns to Meydan on Saturday and the city’s chicest residents have donned their best hats for the occasion.

The annual event is one of the city’s fashion events of the year, with many planning their outfits weeks in advance in search of the perfect statement.

And this year, hats were the order of service, with plenty of the race’s guests donning colourful fascinators in bold colours and geometric styles.

There were also plenty of spring pastels and summer brights on show, as well as many women opting for a more tailored look, with trouser suits and waistcoats spotted trackside.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the fashion at this year’s Dubai World Cup

The race will take place on Saturday evening for the 26th time. The meeting will feature 131 horses from 13 countries, including 78 top-calibre horses from outside the UAE, which will compete with 53 Emirati horses that are among the strongest in the country, including from the Godolphin stables.

Read more Dubai World Cup 2022 live: excitement builds for 26th race meeting

It's still one of the richest days of horse racing in the world, with a total prize pot of $30.5 million. The final race of the cup, sponsored by Emirates airline, has a prize of $12m and is expected to produce fierce competition, especially with the participation of the best American horses, which will compete with each other and against carefully prepared local horses over the 2,000-metre stretch.