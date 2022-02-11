Godolphin load up to try to deny Lord Glitters a repeat win in Singspiel Stakes at Meydan

Godolphin are well represented for this Friday's Dubai World Cup Carnival meet with the Dubai operation saddling five runners to challenge for the night's most valuable prize, the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes.

Charlie Appleby sends out three with Zakouski, a winner over the track and trip, the choice of William Buick, while Saeed bin Suroor is represented by Bedouin’s Story and Passion And Glory.

“Zakouski is dropping back to nine furlongs after running over a mile-and-a-quarter in Bahrain, which should suit him better,” Appleby, who also runs Art Du Val and Royal Fleet, told godolphin.com.

“He is a solid performer around Meydan and should be very competitive if he performs to his best.

“Art Du Val [3rd] and Royal Fleet [2nd] have both come out of the Al Rashidiya in good order and a repeat of those efforts should see them in the mix again.”

Bin Suroor shared similar sentiments of Bedouin’s Story, a winner over the mile trip just over 12 months ago and fifth on his reappearance in the Al Rashidiya.

“Bedouin’s Story has done well since the Al Rashidiya,” the Emirati said. “He is a good horse and Frankie Dettori knows him well. This trip suits him and we are looking for a good run.

“Passion And Glory needed his first run of the year and has come on for the outing. We are looking to take him to Saudi Arabia after this, so this should hopefully make him spot on for later in the month. He’s in good form and ready to go.”

David O’Meara is confident Lord Glitters, winner of the Group 3 Bahrain International Trophy in November who came home fourth in the Al Rashidiya, to improve from his last run at Meydan three weeks ago.

“He had a break between Bahrain and his first run this year when he ran well enough but probably needed the outing fitness wise,” the trainer said of the nine-year-old Whipping gelding, winner of last year's Singspiel Stakes.

“He has been working very well since and we know conditions suit him so we are hoping for a big run in a tough race.”

Godolphin are represented in five of the six thoroughbred races at Meydan. Nader carries their hopes in the Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas, the main support race.

Bin Suroor’s Iffraaj colt will have to improve after three lacklustre efforts at the Carnival so far. The race has drawn 13 runners over the 1,600-metre trip on dirt.

Russian trainer Pavel Vashchenko’s pair Azure Coast, under Antonio Fresu, and Suvoro, the mount of Royston Ffrench, appear to be the ones to beat.

They were first and third in their first appearance at Meyan in a conditions race over the 1,400m distance, and the step up in trip potentially suits both as they both were full of running towards the finish.

Racecard:

6pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $40,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

6.35pm: Race of Future – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (Turf) 2,410m

7.10pm: UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

7.45pm: Business Bay Challenge – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,400m

8.20pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed (TB) $100,000 (D) 2,000m

8.55pm: Singspiel Stakes – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

9.30pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,200m