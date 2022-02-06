Mullen steers Bin Ghadayer’s Kaheall to victory on local debut at Meydan

Richard Mullen, the longest serving jockey in the UAE, celebrated a double at Meydan on Sunday.

The Englishman brought home Salem bin Ghadayer’s Kaheall to victory in his first local start and then atop Shanty Star he triumphed for Rashed Bouresly.

Kaheall, who won three times when trained by William Haggas in the UK, held on gamely in the final furlong to win from Hawa Bilady and Greeley by a neck and a length-and-a-quarter respectively.

“These horses, when they come from the likes of William Haggas and Roger Varian they’ve been looked after. So their future’s always going to be bright,” Mullen said of the four-year-old gelded son of Muharaar.

“I know he’s been off the course a while but Salem was saying to me today he would expect him to improve and that doesn’t surprise me, physically and mentally.

Results 2.30pm: Expo 2020 Dubai – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: Barakka, Ray Dawson (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 3.05pm: Now Or Never – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: One Idea, Andrea Atzeni, Doug Watson 3.40pm: This Is Our Time – Handicap (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Perfect Balance, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar 4.15pm: Visit Expo 2020 – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Kaheall, Richard Mullen, Salem bin Ghadayer 4.50pm: The World In One Place – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1.900m; Winner: Castlebar, Adrie de Vries, Helal Al Alawi 5.25pm: Vision – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Shanty Star, Richard Mullen, Rashed Bouresly 6pm: Al Wasl Plaza – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Jadwal, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

“He was lovely and relaxed today but I said to Salem, next time I think he’ll be mentally sharper more than physically.

“So for the time being I think we’ll stick to a mile. In time we’ll go a mile and a quarter. But he’ll be a nice horse for the mile division.”

Mullen won on Shanty Star for the second time in a week, getting the better of stable companions Miqyaas and Tabarak by a length and-a-quarter and a short head.

“The slight concern was obviously the drop back to six [furlongs] as there were a lot more speed horses in the race,” the victorious jockey said.

“But I was able to get into a position where I was two and a half lengths off [the leader]. The one thing I knew is that he would see it off and he’s tough and genuine.

“It’s another great success for Rashid Bouresly. He’s trained the first three home. Full credit to him and the stable, who play a big part.

“Turning in I had the leaders in my sight and I knew that this horse would grind it out, the one thing he doesn’t have is a turn of foot

“He’s very versatile as in six to seven [furlongs]. I don’t think he’ll get any further because he doesn’t gallop out that strong.”

“Full credit to the team, they’ve turned him around in seven days it’s no mean feat to get the first three home.”