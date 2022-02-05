Dubai World Cup next stop for Hot Rod Charlie after Al Maktoum Challenge triumph

Doug O’Neill is hoping “there are more chapters to come” after his Pennsylvania Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie romped to victory in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 in the Dubai World Cup Carnival on Friday.

RESULTS 6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Rajeh, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi (trainer) 6.35pm: Oud Metha Stakes – Rated Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Get Back Goldie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 7.10pm: Jumeirah Classic – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Sovereign Prince, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.45pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Hot Rod Charlie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 8.55pm: Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Withering, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 9.30pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Creative Flair, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Hot Rod Charlie, under Godolphin jockey William Buick, raced prominently from the front on his Meydan debut to win from Al Nefud and Ever Fast by five and-a-quarter lengths and seven and-a-half lengths respectively.

“It's been such a great journey, let’s hope there are more chapters to come,” said O’Neill, who was completing a double on the night after Get Back Goldie won the second race, also under Buick.

“We took a little different approach with him, we didn’t train him too hard going into this. However, we knew we had plenty of time to get him ready for the Dubai World Cup.

“It was a special night for sure. He’s a horse who’s just loaded with class. It was a strong field tonight. William rode him with a ton of class and a ton of confidence.

“He wasn’t really expecting to go to the front but he said he (Hot Rod Charlie) ‘just pulled me there and he was comfortable doing it.’ The pace wasn’t overly hot and he kicked on when he needed to. The next stop the end of March, for sure.”

Buick completed a treble by steering Charlie Appleby’s Creative Flair in the Godolphin silks in the Group 2 Balanchine.

On wining the most valuable prize of the meeting on Hot Rod Charlie, Buck said: “Doug and his team said he’s a very versatile horse. He can run a mile a mile and a quarter.

“He’s got enough pace for a mile and he can be on the pace. He’s a real joy to ride and he’s a very intelligent horse. He really responds to the message you give him.

“From where we were drawn in gate three I thought we would be on the pace and if something wanted to go crazy then we’d let them go. But it was smooth. He ran hard and I was very happy with what he did. He’s adapted very well to coming over here and obviously, the team had him in great shape.

“I was confident that he would respond for me but obviously when Al Nefud put the pressure on we turned it on. In these good dirt races you never get them handed to you that’s why you need a good horse like this.”

Buick also scooped the second most valuable prize on the night, racing prominently in the front again to win from Pevensey Bay and another Godolphin runner Dubai Love by three quarter length and a neck.

“That was her first run for a while but she’s all heart and she deserved that,” Buick said of the Dubawi filly.

“She’s got some good form in Europe and she ran some good races in America towards the end of last year.”