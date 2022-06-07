Zara Tindall's style evolution: Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter dresses for the occasion

As one of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughters, Zara Tindall, 41, has grown up in the public eye, which means dressing for duty is almost second nature, as is a bold sense of sartorial confidence.

Daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips, Tindall has always been a keen athlete. At school she took part in hockey, athletics and gymnastics, however, her main interest was in equestrian sports. In 2010 she won BBC Sports Personality of the Year, an award that goes to the sportsperson "whose actions have most captured the public's imagination" that year. In 2012 she took home a silver medal in the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Her interest in the equestrian world has influenced her fashion sense. Be it relaxed event days, where she is typically seen in denim skirts or jeans, or formal royal meets, where she dresses for the occasion in a coat dress, often with a matching headpiece.

In recent years, Tindall's race-day style has matured from demure coats and eye-catching hats, to co-ordinated coat dresses or summery dresses with statement headpieces.

She certainly isn't one to shy away from a hat, having worn baker boy, bucket, western-style, wide-brimmed or fascinator headpieces over the years.

Zara Tindall in pink and orange with husband, Mike, at the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast Turf Club on January 11, 2020. Getty Images

One of her style triumphs came at the Gold Coast Turf Club, Australia in 2020, when she wore a pink silk Rebecca Vallance mini dress with an orange, feathered pewter hat by Millinery Jill and a Kate Spade bag.

She has also dabbled in the fashion world. In 2010, she released a range of equestrian wear for Musto Outdoor Clothing. The collection is named ZP176, in honour of the team number she first received when representing Great Britain.

Her attention is not purely on equestrian fashion, though. In 2015 she released a collection of equine-themed jewellery in collaboration with Australian designer John Calleija. The diamond and gold pieces come at a price, selling for up to $44,000.

The royal married England rugby player partner Mike Tindall in 2011, wearing a full white gown designed by Stewart Parvin.

In recent years, Beulah London, Zimmermann and LK Bennett have been among her go-to designers, all of which are also favourites of her cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

For the platinum jubilee celebrations, she wore a hot pink Laura Green London coat dress and co-ordinated hat to attend the service of thanksgiving. She chose a blue, lace Diane von Furstenberg dress to attend the Epsom Derby and a relaxed floral Zimmermann dress to watch the platinum jubilee pageant.

