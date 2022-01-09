Kate Middleton's 40 most memorable fashion moments

Since marrying into the British royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge has become one of the most discussed stylish figures on the planet. And as she turns 40, her status as one of the most influential people in fashion shows no signs of fading.

Whenever she steps out, whether it's for a red carpet event, diplomatic reception or a dressed-down engagement, every inch of her look is dissected, discussed and replicated.

The British royal started as a demure dresser, sticking to coatdresses and formal gowns for engagements in 2011. However, in recent years – since teaming up with stylist Virginia Chadwyck-Healey – the duchess has started taking more style risks.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears gold Jenny Packham at the premiere of the James Bond film 'No Time to Die' in London on September 28, 2021. AP

Most recently, she dazzled in a caped, glittering Jenny Packham gown at the James Bond No Time to Die premiere, and in a trio of Alexander McQueen dresses for the series of Paolo Roversi portraits released to celebrate her 40th birthday. The three portraits will be hung in Britain's National Portrait Gallery.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears Alexander McQueen to pose for a portrait in Kew Gardens, London. It was released to mark her 40th birthday on January 9, 2022. Photo: Paolo Roversi / Kensington Palace / AFP

She certainly has a crop of favourite designers, which includes Packham, along with Catherine Walker, Mulberry, Temperley London and Alexander McQueen, also the fashion house behind her duo of wedding dresses in 2011. More recently, she has sported designs by the likes of Erdem, Me+Em, The Vampire's Wife, Gucci, Needle & Thread and Miu Miu.

Although she may have a royal budget and high-end designer taste, she doesn't shy away from a high street buys either, with Marks & Spencer, Zara, LK Bennett and Massimo Dutti among the affordable brands she regularly wears.

She is known to publicly repeat pieces, stepping out in a lavender Alexander McQueen Grecian-inspired gown for the 2021 Earthshot Prize ceremony that she first wore in Los Angeles in 2011. She also gave her purple Gucci blouse several wears and recycled the green Jenny Packham gown she wore in Pakistan in 2019 for The Royal Variety Performance 2021 in London in December.

