Best fashion from the platinum jubilee weekend, from Queen Elizabeth to Duchess Kate

Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations have come to an end, with a final day of parties, parades and appearances from members of the British royal family.

The queen cancelled appearances at a number of engagements owing to experiencing “some discomfort” at her platinum jubilee celebrations on Thursday. However, she did surprise the crowd with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance on Sunday, after the jubilee pageant came to an end.

For the balcony appearance Queen Elizabeth wore a green coat and hat, with the Queen Victoria Bow Brooch.

She was joined on the balcony by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on the on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with members of the royal family on Sunday. AP

What Zara Tindal and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice wore

On the same evening, the extended royal family watched a 2.9-kilometre street procession from a stadium stand outside Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a hot pink draped Stella McCartney dress. Also in the royal box were Mike and Zara Tindall, who wore a floral Zimmerman dress, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The countess chose a high-street dress for the event, wearing a white midi Zara dress with cut-out embroidery. Princess Beatrice wore a blue Saloni dress and Princess Eugenie chose a burgundy Roksanda dress. The occasion marked one of the first public events with her son, August Brooksbank, who wore a blue jumper with a knitted Union Flag.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with their son, August, on Sunday. PA

Earlier in the day, several family members attended the Big Jubilee Lunch in Paddington, London.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie chose not to wear different outfits for the two events, sporting the same dresses they wore to the evening's pageant. However, the Countess of Wessex wore a green wool Giuliva Heritage blazer over white trousers with Penelope Chilvers wedges and a Hermes necklace.

On Saturday, many of the family members came together to watch Platinum Party at the Palace, the jubilee concert, which featured performances from Queen, George Ezra and Diana Ross.

For the concert, the Duchess of Cambridge wore cream Self-Portrait. The one-piece dress features a boucle blazer and a chiffon skirt. She styled the dress with Robinson Pelham earrings.

Princess Beatrice wore a midnight blue The Vampire's Wife dress, a brand she has worn pieces by a number of times in the past. Princess Eugenie opted for a white wool-blend Gabriela Hearst dress.

Royal family were scattered across the span of the UK on June 4, making appearances in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff Castle in Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. At the event, the duchess wore a red coat by Eponine London with gold earrings by Spells of Love.

In Bangor, Northern Ireland, the Countess of Wessex wore another high-street look, with a floral dress by Me + Em, with a black Sophie Habsburg bag and taupe Penelope Chilvers pumps.

Trooping the Colour and Thanksgiving service

Celebrations got under way with Trooping the Colour, a military parade watched by members of the royal family, on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a white dress coat, thought to be Alexander McQueen, with a black and white Philip Treacy hat and a pair of sapphire earrings for Trooping the Colour. PA

The queen was dressed in a summery shade of light blue at the Buckingham Palace event. Her coat had white detailing and, true to form, the monarch accessorised her ensemble with a hat of the same shade.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, chose a white dress coat, thought to be by British design house Alexander McQueen, with a black and white Philip Treacy hat, a pair of sapphire earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales and a clutch bag by Scottish brand Strathberry.

Future queen consort, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a striped blue dress coat with a light blue wide-brimmed hat.

On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge was a ray of sunshine at the platinum jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing a yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead and hat by Philip Treacy for the National Service of Thanksgiving, on day two of the platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. PA

The royal wore a summery Emilia Wickstead dress with a bespoke hat by milliner Philip Treacy and nude Gianvito Rossi pumps. She borrowed Queen Elizabeth II's pearl earrings for the occasion.

The service marked Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's first public appearance during the jubilee celebrations. For the event, she wore a look by Dior, including a bespoke belted coat, with a co-ordinated white hat and suede pumps by the French fashion house. Her look was accessorised with a Cartier Love bracelet.