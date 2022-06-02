What's taking place over queen's platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend?

Buckingham Palace is embarking on a full programme of events — from street parties and a star-studded concert to a new pudding recipe — to mark Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee.

Jubilee celebrations are culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend, which lasts from Thursday to Sunday.

Official jubilee celebrations began in January when Fortnum & Mason launched the platinum pudding competition to find a dish to dedicate to the queen's 70 years on the throne. The winning recipe was created Jemma Melvin with her lemon Swiss roll topped with an amaretti trifle.

The Sandringham and Balmoral estates will be open for visitors to enjoy the celebrations across the long weekend.

Performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will tell the story of the queen's reign in the platinum jubilee pageant, which will see a River Of Hope — made up of 200 silk flags — make its way along The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace.

It is not clear which events the queen will attend as she was ordered to rest by doctors in October last year after an overnight stay in hospital for unspecified preliminary investigations.

The bulk of the jubilee duties are likely to be divided among the rest of Britain's royal family, including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Here are all of the events taking place over the jubilee bank holiday weekend:

Bank holiday, June 2: Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour)

A display of horsemanship and military precision on Horse Guards Parade by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division.

Sandringham and Balmoral will be open to visitors to enjoy the celebrations during the bank holiday.

Arrangements for the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee have been announced. Reuters

Platinum jubilee beacons

Britain will lead the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories in lighting beacons to mark the occasion. The principal beacon will be lit in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

June 3: Service of thanksgiving

A service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral, London.

June 4: Platinum party at the palace

Some of the world’s greatest entertainers are billed to perform at the concert at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the most significant moments from the queen’s reign.

June 5: Big jubilee lunch

Street parties are being planned across the UK and neighbours are expected to join together for food and fun to celebrate the platinum jubilee. It will mark the end of the bank holiday.

Platinum jubilee pageant

Performers will come together in London to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth’s reign through a pageant that will include a River of Hope section, made up of 200 silk flags, that will make its way through The Mall, resembling the flow of a river.

July: The Royal Collection Trust

Three displays marking her accession as a princess to the throne, her coronation and jubilees will be staged at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.