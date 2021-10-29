Queen Elizabeth advised to rest for two more weeks

She hopes to be at national service of remembrance on November 14

Simon Rushton
Oct 29, 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by her doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks after being admitted for an overnight stay in hospital this month.

She is under orders, as a “sensible precaution”, to undertake “desk-based duties” only, but she has also promised a “firm intention” to be present at a national service of remembrance on November 14.

The queen spent October 20 in hospital — the same day she attended an evening reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

“Following on from their recent advice that the queen should rest for a few days, her majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The doctors have advised that her majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.

“Her majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.

“However, it remains the queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.”

The British monarch had already pulled out of addressing world leaders in person at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow next week, but a palace source said she remained in good spirits and recorded a video address for delegates on Friday afternoon.

