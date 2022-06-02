Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations get underway

Queen Elizabeth II's four-day platinum jubilee celebrations will begin with the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

After 70 years of service for the country and Commonwealth, thousands of well-wishers will take to the streets over the extended bank holiday weekend to mark the monarch’s milestone.

The once in a lifetime event will see members of the monarchy, celebrities from the UK and across the globe, and citizens from all parts of the UK gather to recognise the queen’s legacy.

The traditional carriage procession left Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, also known as the Birthday Parade.

Crowds were treated to the sight of the Prince William and Kate Middleton's children taking part in their first carriage procession.

George, Charlotte and Louis smiled and waved enthusiastically as they sat in a row, with Louis the youngest in the middle of his older siblings.

The queen was watching from Buckingham Palace, waiting to take a salute from the balcony when the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and the Guards make their way back from the parade ground.

Thousands of people draped in Union Jacks, party hats and plastic tiaras lined the Mall in the warm sunshine to watch Trooping the Colour.

Some of those at the front brought camping chairs, having arrived as early as 8pm on Wednesday to get the best spot.

Spirits were high among the crowds as members of the public chatted and joked with police maintaining the perimeter.

Several handmade signs hung over the barriers, with one simply saying, “thank you”.

The queen will return to the balcony for a second time on Thursday, accompanied by working royals and the Duke of Cambridge's children, to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force.