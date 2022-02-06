Celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's colour-blocked style as she marks platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II marks her platinum jubilee this year. Throughout her 70-year reign, the British monarch has used colour to express the majesty of events, matching the shades of her coats, hats, dresses and gowns with precision.

The queen's colour-blocked style is no happy accident.

Royal courtiers carefully consider the monarch's sartorial statements, ensuring she is always appropriately dressed for the occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II has co-ordinated her coats and hats throughout her 70-year reign. Getty Images

In the 2016 documentary The Queen at 90, which was released to celebrate her milestone birthday, her daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, explained why the royal frequently turns to vibrant hues.

“Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past,” she said.

Much has been written about Queen Elizabeth II's bright style, including the book Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colourful Wardrobe by Welsh journalist Sali Hughes. The book tracks the royal's "10 decades of colour-blocked style" through a series of photographs.

"So much thought goes into it and nothing is an accident," Hughes told Good Morning America of the queen's style.

"If anyone thinks they’re overthinking the queen's fashion, they’re not, because they would never be able to think about it more than the queen and Angela Kelly."

Kelly is a designer, milliner and dressmaker who has been Queen Elizabeth II's personal fashion expert and senior dresser since 2002. However, she has worked for the queen since 1993, when they met during an official royal visit to Germany.

"I suppose the queen must have liked me and decided I was trustworthy and discreet," Kelly candidly told The Telegraph in 2007.

See Queen Elizabeth II's rainbow of style choices in the gallery above.