Royal fashion at platinum jubilee celebrations: who wore what for Trooping the Colour

Queen Elizabeth II's official platinum jubilee celebrations have begun, with the Trooping the Colour, a military parade watched by members of the royal family.

But who wore what to the celebrations?

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chose a white dress coat, thought to be by Alexander McQueen, with a black and white Philip Treacy hat and a pair of sapphire earrings.

Future queen consort, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a striped blue dress coat with a light blue wide-brimmed hat.

Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince George, during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. PA Wire

The two duchesses arrived at the Horse Guards Parade together in a carriage with Catherine's children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

George wore a suit, befitting the occasion, while Charlotte wore a blue dress with a blue bow, and Louis wore a sailor-style shirt.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee on June 2. Reuters

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, travelled in a carriage with her husband, Prince Edward, who was wearing military uniform, and children James, Viscount Severn, 14, and Lady Louise Windsor, 18.

The countess wore a pink gingham dress coat with a matching hat.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne all took part in the parade, wearing military uniform.

What is Trooping the Colour?

The queen's guards march during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. Getty Images

Taking place at the Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground in St James's Park, Trooping the Colour is an annual military parade, held to mark the British monarch's official birthday.

It has been the traditional birthday celebration for British kings and queens for more than 260 years.

See highlights from day one of the platinum jubilee celebrations: