Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Start with these regional designers on the rise

Rest and rejuvenation aside, the long, lazy summer months are the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with new pieces for well-earned getaways.

Alongside global heavyweights, the region is rich with smaller, emerging brands championing local voices. Thoughtfully designed and often crafted with indigenous knowledge and techniques, these rising labels deserve closer attention.

From sleek bags and colourful jewellery to embroidered trainers, these homegrown talents can bring individuality to your wardrobe while supporting the next generation of creatives. Backing talent early helps secure its future – and with so much of it on our doorstep, it’s a win-win. After all, who wants to dress like everyone else?

Here are 10 brands to know.

Odeem

The Bucket bag by the UAE brand comes in canvas and leather options. Photo: Odeem / Instagram

Based in the UAE, this contemporary bag label is all about refined simplicity, beautifully executed. Its signature Duffle comes in unexpected materials such as satin and canvas trimmed with leather, while the Bucket bag offers a clean silhouette with canvas options too.

A recent collaboration with Emirati jewellery designer Alia bin Omair brings a bold twist: mini leather bucket bags with jewellery-inspired cuffs woven into their braided straps – merging sculptural adornment with streamlined design.

Andrea Wazen

Katy mules by the Lebanese brand. Photo: Andrea Wazen / Instagram

Having trained under Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson, Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen has mastered the art of the feminine shoe. Best known for deeply delicate, flirty shoes, such as the Franca Sparkle, with its sheer polka dots and delicate straps, abd the lacy kitten heel of the Katy mule, Wazen is a rising star in the shoe world.

She even offers a bespoke customisation service on certain styles, allowing buyers to choose the colour, and between gold, silver or crystal buckles. Conveniently, payments can be split via Tabby.

Okhtein

Egyptian brand Okhtein translates to two sisters from the Arabic. Photo: Okhtein

Founded by sisters Aya and Mounaz Abdel Raouf in Egypt, Okhtein draws inspiration from Cairo’s rich tradition of metalwork. Designed in Egypt and crafted in Italy, the brand embraces the decadence of metallics seen across embossed purses, woven gold leather clutches, coiled gold and gemstone rings and even sunglasses.

Okhtein has evolved into a genuine success story, finding its place on the world stage.

Maveroc

The Behind Her Eyes ring from the UAE brand with diamonds, lapis, onyx and emerald. Photo: Maveroc

Dubai-born jewellery brand Maveroc has made waves for its bold, geometric designs – recently being featured in the Mirbad pop-up in Manarat Al Saadiyat. Founded in 2022 by ex-Goldman Sachs banker Ibrahim Lamrini and tech executive turned gemmologist Rita Chraibi, the label is uncompromising in both quality and attitude.

Pieces such as the Whatever rings stack 18k gold with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and coloured enamel in vibrant, luxe combinations. With standout collaborations with Fozaza, Wdeema and Dana Malhas, Maveroc is a rising star with serious edge.

Kismet by Milka

The Passenger necklace by the Turkish brand is inspired by a seatbelt buckle. Photo: Kismet by Milka

This Turkish brand has been crafting fine jewellery and luxury piercing pieces since 2009, with a strong foundation of expertise. Its collections span earrings, ear cuffs, bracelets and necklaces in white gold and its signature hue, Roslow – a warm, coppery-gold tone unique to the brand.

Adorned with diamonds and rubies, the bold designs draw on eclectic inspirations, from architectural forms to the buckle of a seatbelt, resulting in statement pieces with attitude.

Folklore

The Money bag by the Kuwaiti brand stands out for its stylish simplicity. Photo: Folklore / Instagram

Founded in 2014 by Central Saint Martins graduate Haya Al Abdulkareem, this Kuwaiti bag brand has carved out a distinct niche. Favouring drops rather than trend-led collections, Folklore offers pieces that feel refreshingly modern. The Cella tote is woven in rattan; Buksha is a triangle of glossy satin knotted shut; and the Money bag features a single knotted strap.

The brand also partners with Kuwait’s Sadu House, integrating endangered traditional weaving into its Kyklos bag, with all proceeds supporting the heritage craft. Made in small batches in Spain, Folklore’s pieces consistently sell out.

Al Abdulkareem was also nominated for the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in 2021.

KML

The Saudi brand was a semifinalist for the 2025 LVMH Prize. Photo: KML / Instagram

This Saudi brand – pronounced kamal – by siblings Ahmad and Razan Hassan offers a bold, dazzling take on classic menswear. Think high-waisted trousers with cummerbund-style wraps and kanduras with built-in scarves.

Already drawing international attention, KML won the Saudi Fashion Awards this year and was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize. Celebrity stylist Law Roach also wore the brand on a visit to the kingdom.

Nafsika Skourti

The Jordanian brand is adept at elevating everyday womenswear. Photo: Nafsika Skourti / Instagram

The brainchild of Palestinian-Jordanian designer Nafsika Skourti – a Central Saint Martins alum who trained with Marchesa in New York and Ecole Lesage in Paris – and her sister Stephanie, this womenswear label champions what it calls “everyday glamour”. That ethos shines through in its wildly popular dropped-waist dresses, including the full-skirted Organza Bomb Bell, the Sequin Emmy and the Cloud Nine.

The brand also launched Our Collective Future, a programme that supports Syrian refugees by employing vulnerable women to embellish pieces with traditional handwork.

Noora Shawqi

The UAE brand draws inspiration from travel. Photo: Noora Shawqi / Instagram

Inspired by the Dubai-based founder’s wanderlust, this eponymous jewellery brand features collections titled Morocco, Love in Tokyo, Ceylon and The Maldives – each brimming with joyful colour. The Ceylon line sparkles with garnets, peridots, citrines, emeralds and tourmalines, while Morocco blends gold with vibrant enamel.

To spotlight the travel narrative behind each piece, the brand also released a coffee-table book titled Travel Through Jewellery.

Gully Labs

The Indian brand designs cool trainers for men and women. Photo: Gully Labs

From slightly farther afield and one for sneakerheads, Gully Labs is an Indian trainer brand known for largely handmade limited-edition shoes. Blending modern design with traditional craft, the Gully 001 is detailed with kantha stitching, while Gully 002 features Phulkari-inspired embroidery.

The Baaz Indrani edition even adds ghungroo (ankle bells) draped around the heel. For the bold, there are playful shaggy faux-fur trainers and slip-ons, created in collaboration with Lead-A’s creative director Sagal Singh.

