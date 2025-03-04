Lebanese label Renaissance Renaissance, founded by Cynthia Merhej, is shortlisted for the LVMH Prize. Photo: Renaissance Renaissance
Meet the three Arab designers shortlisted for the LVMH Prize 2025

Three semi-finalists from the Middle East are in the running for a grand prize of €400,000 and global recognition

Sarah Maisey

March 04, 2025