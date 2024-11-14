Glittering Elie Saab show brings global superstars to Riyadh, from Celine Dion to Halle Berry

Promotional materials for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/10/25/elie-saab-riyadh-season/" target="_blank">Elie Saab</a>'s fashion show in Riyadh promised a historic event. They weren't exaggerating. A celebration of the Lebanese fashion designer's 45-year career, it was entertainment and creative verve on a world-class level. Performances came from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/26/celine-dion-delivers-a-heroic-performance-in-opening-ceremony-of-2024-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">Celine Dion</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/08/21/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-divorce/" target="_blank">Jennifer Lopez</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/i-love-the-way-she-sings-billie-eilish-champions-nancy-ajram-on-new-podcast-1.1024091" target="_blank">Nancy Ajram</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/19/amr-diab-concert-review/" target="_blank">Amr Diab</a> and many more at The Venue in Saudi Arabia's capital. Also in attendance were Monica Bellucci and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/elie-saab-credits-halle-berry-and-queen-rania-with-his-success-1.888586" target="_blank">Halle Berry</a>, who walked the runway in the gown she wore to accept her best actress Oscar in 2002. The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event was a showcase of regional and international talent. The event was a showcase of Elie Saab and Riyadh’s place in the global fashion and entertainment industries. It was, in a nutshell, a huge success. “I'm known for loving challenges,” the designer tells <i>The National</i> after the show. “You can be sure there's more to come.” Pulling off an event on this scale was, however, a bittersweet achievement, given what's happening in his home country of Lebanon. “I can tell you, my whole life has been like this,” says Saab. “During my first runway show in 1982, Israel was invading Lebanon. “I would have liked to postpone the event. I would have loved this to happen when the country was in a better situation. But with everyone and everything you saw on stage, all the commitments made, it was going to be very difficult. However, I hope this event helps every young person who dreams of a better future.” The show was part of the sprawling Riyadh Season which aims to imbue the Saudi capital with the best the world has to offer in terms of entertainment. A<b> </b>collection was designed exclusively for the event, drawing inspiration from the <i>One Thousand and One Nights </i>tales. Composed of a staggering number of pieces, it was a production on a scale that could not fit within any fashion week construct or normal industry space. It was more like Elie Saab: The Musical, a gargantuan undertaking requiring a level of creativity and logistics nearly impossible to grasp. Further reflecting the entertainment nature of the event, it was streamed live on MBC and many regional channels. Conceived as a performance to be experienced live as well as globally through screens, 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab organisers pulled off the unlikely task. The event was styled by Carine Roitfeld, former editor of <i>French Vogue </i>and founder and editor-in-chief of <i>CR Fashion Book</i>. She brought bold energy, helping bridge the fashion and entertainment worlds. The rotating cast of artists, entertainers and celebrities was curated by Spanish choreographer and filmmaker Blanca Li in her capacity as artistic coordinator, with performances spanning from music to theatrical dance troupes. Others in attendance included Youssra, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kelly Rutherford, Jourdan Dunn, Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigova, Poppy Delevingne, Nadine Njeim, Cyrine Abdel Nour and Tara Emad. Over the past four decades, Saab has risen from a solo designer with 15 seamstresses into an empire that encompasses ready-to-wear bridal, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/07/06/elie-saabs-haute-couture-fashion-show-in-pictures/" target="_blank">haute couture</a>, children’s wear, accessories, perfume, interiors and, in conjunction with Emaar, high-end <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/elie-saab-apartments-to-be-built-in-dubai-1.845042" target="_blank">waterfront properties</a>. “Backstage today someone told me: 'I can't believe what you're doing.' I find my motivation from the appreciation and love from the people,” Saab explains. “Thankfully, the foundations are strong and I know what the right path is. Success becomes much easier if you know the right path and then work hard. “If I could talk to my 15-year-old self, I'd tell him what you saw tonight is a natural result for someone who worked as much as I worked.” With workshops in Lebanon, Milan and Paris, Saab is now a household name. He shot to international attention in 2002, when he dressed American actress Berry as she collected an Oscar for her role in <i>Monster's Ball</i>. It was a notable moment for two reasons: Berry became the first black woman to scoop the Best Actress award and Saab became the first Lebanese designer to dress an Oscar winner. So it was not a surprise to see Berry in Riyadh celebrating Saab, the man, the designer and the musical.