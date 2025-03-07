Five brands to look for as the Mirbad pop-up returns to Manarat Al Saadiyat

The Mirbad pop-up has returned to Abu Dhabi’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saadiyat-island/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat </a>and will run until 10 March, with more than 120 designers and entrepreneurs offering homeware, clothing, jewellery, perfume and food. The bi-annual fair, which began in 2011 as a way to support local talent and revive the traditional souq, is now bigger than ever. This season's theme is Mirbad: The Night and its Stars. There is also an added twist of Egyptian nostalgia that is especially evident at the Mirbad Cinema, which is showing an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/01/31/umm-kulthum-legacy-music/" target="_blank">Umm Kulthum</a> hologram performance, as well as screening vintage Egyptian and Arabic films. Of course no pop-up is complete without plenty of shopping, making this the perfect place to search for Eid gifts. This year Mirbad is hosting a wide variety of brands from across the UAE, as well as further afield. They include Dubai clothing label R&A Signature and its pretty, embroidered separates, the elegant creations of L’Posh Abayas, as well as locally made jewellery. They will be alongside international names such as Spanish shoe retailer Flabelus and Shresht, which is bringing its embroidered fashion from India. To help you navigate the talent on display, we've picked five brands to start with at the pop-up. Hot on the heels of a jewellery collaboration with Fozaza, Maveroc founders Ibrahim Lamrini and Rita Chraibi are bringing their blend of cool rings, bracelets and necklaces to the capital. With snappy collection names such as What Ever, Half Half, Dial-Up and Retro it is pretty safe bet that the corresponding designs will have more than a dash of street about them. All made with 18ct gold, as well as diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires, Maveroc also uses tourmaline, lapis lazuli, agate, mother of pearl, onyx and malachite, so customers can be sure they are paying for quality. Check out the fragrances at Mazrouie, a homegrown perfume house know for its chic packaging - heavy glass bottles with classic black lids, and glass-stoppered decanters for the larger size - and its enduring scents. These include the romantic florals of ylang ylang, the green undertones of zesty gardenia, and the warm earthiness of patchouli oud. With prices starting at just over Dh400, this is a great way to support local talent without breaking the bank. Traditional Emirati jewellery maker Thahab Lawal creates beautiful pieces in yellow gold. The intricate and complex pieces are studded with pearls and gemstones. There are dazzling chandelier earrings, statement rings and necklaces that range from chic collars - often with fringes of dangling discs - worn high around the neck, to long lariat styles that fall down the torso and come finished with amulets or as multi-strand creations. This Moroccan kaftan brand is bringing its vibrant North African robes and kaftans to the festival. It offers traditional belted takchita robes distinguished by the lavish gold threadwork on the front, as well as colourful, striped jalabiyas that are designed for comfort with large hoods, and relaxed, patterned robes. Another jewellery brand featured is L'Atelier Nawbar from Lebanon. Already well known for its contemporary take on adornment, this stylish little brand can be relied upon to deliver something interesting, whatever the occasion. For Ramadan it has created a series of pendants featuring symbols of protection, such as the hand of Fatima, the moon and the stars, and all made in 18ct gold. Visitors can enjoy a traditional oud player and henna art, while those who prefer a more hands-on evening can have a go at candle-making, and crochet and bracelet-making workshops. A perfume masterclass offers a unique opportunity to learn more about oud, the fragrant resin from the agar tree. In addition to supporting local and regional brands, Mirbad will continue its fundraising programme, having raised more than Dh1 million for charitable causes to date. This year's beneficiaries are the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the SEDRA Foundation, which both support initiatives across the UAE.