Best travel luggage to invest in this summer

Whether you’re heading for a short break, a beach escape in South-east Asia or a family trip back home, packing can be stressful. But with the right luggage, it doesn’t have to be.

Smart packing is essential, not only for convenience but also to conform to ever-changing airline regulations. Be sure to check baggage guidelines in advance, especially for cabin restrictions, weight limits and security rules.

When choosing luggage, prioritise cabin-friendly dimensions – typically around 55 x 40 x 23cm for most airlines – and opt for lightweight yet durable materials such as polycarbonate, aluminium or ballistic nylon. Smooth 360° spinner wheels, telescopic handles and internal organisation compartments are also must-haves, especially for seamless airport navigation.

Look out for features that simplify travel: expandable compartments, built-in garment sleeves, USB ports or tech organisers. Investing in a quality carry-on bag can save time and hassle and always weigh checked-in baggage before leaving for the airport to avoid surprise fees.

The best luggage blends style with practicality and the right choice can make all the difference. Here are eight pieces of luggage to consider.

Budget cabin bag: IT Luggage Lite Black Cabin

The IT Lite Cabin bag weighs just 1.56kg but offers 39 litres of space. Photo: IT Luggage

Known as the “world’s lightest soft cabin” luggage, the IT Lite Cabin bag weighs just 1.56kg but offers 39 litres of space. This Emirates-approved cabin bag is a light packer’s dream. Functionality comes in the form of smooth in-line wheels, a handy exterior pocket, a shoe pouch, a wet pouch and an expandable body which gives up to 25 per cent more space. It also comes with a five-year warranty.

Dh325.27; Amazon.ae

Premium cabin: Samsonite Proxis Global Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite developed Roxkin, a durable, multilayered material, for the casing on its luggage. Photo: Samsonite

Samsonite’s featherlight 55cm carry-on case is built from space-tested Roxkin. At only 2.2kg, it delivers remarkable durability, dual spinner wheels for easy mobility, and expandable capacity. The eye-catching design comes in several bold colours, including green, gold and silver. It also has a 10-year warranty.

Dh2,130; Samsonite.ae

For children: Flyte Darwin the Dinosaur ride-on suitcase

Children will enjoy this suitcase that doubles up as a scooter. Photo: Flyte

This suitcase transforms into a scooter to entertain children and help them move swiftly through the airport. Featuring Darwin the Dino, it has 25 litres of interior space, LED roller wheels and a sturdy shell. Ideal for fun airport transport and adventures once you arrive at your destination.

Dh574.70; Amazon.ae

Best luggage set: Antler Single Stripe Suitcase Set

Antler’s Single Stripe set, which comes with three pieces, is worth the investment. Photo: Antler

Minimalist and bold, Antler’s Single Stripe set is designed for every kind of journey, featuring three hard‑side cases in carry‑on, medium and large sizes. Lightweight yet durable, each is crafted with a recycled lining, smooth custom wheels and a stylish signature stripe. Designed to maximise space and ease, this trio is perfect for the style-conscious or families who love to match.

Dh2,825; antler.com

Luxury specialist: Tumi Alpha 3 Continental Carry‑On

The Tumi Alpha 3 Continental Carry-On has a built-in USB port and a garment sleeve for keeping clothes fresh. Photo: Tumi

Perfect for solo summer escapes or short trips, the Tumi Alpha 3 Continental Carry-On is compact, functional and effortlessly sleek. With dual front access for easy packing, a built-in USB port to stay charged on the go and a garment sleeve for keeping clothes fresh, it’s made for smooth, stylish travel. Lightweight yet ultra-durable, it’s a go-to for summer weekend getaways and spontaneous city breaks.

Dh4,460; Tumi.ae

Lifetime investment: Rimowa Original Trunk Plus

The Rimowa Original Trunk Plus is made in Germany from anodised aluminium. Photo: Rimowa

Made in Germany from anodised aluminium, the Rimowa Original Trunk Plus is designed for long-haul travel. Its distinctive vertical shape maximises interior space, while the smooth-rolling multi-wheel system and TSA-approved locks ensure seamless, secure journeys. Engineered for durability and elegance, this is an heirloom-quality investment for travellers who value craftsmanship, innovation and style. It’s now available in a striking new bronze colour.

Dh5,435; Rimowa.com

Ultra-luxury statement: Louis Vuitton Horizon 70

The Louis Vuitton Horizon 70, crafted in Monogram canvas with leather trim, has a 58-litre capacity. Photo: Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Horizon 70 is the pinnacle of travel sophistication, crafted in Monogram canvas with leather trim and sleek aluminium accents. Designed in collaboration with industrial designer Marc Newson, it has a 58-litre capacity, flat-bottomed interior, dual zipped dividers and ultra-smooth double wheels. A wide aluminium trolley system ensures stability, while thoughtful extras such as a bag holder and protective cover elevate every journey.

Dh21,484; louisvuitton.com

For boutique travel: Bric’s Bellagio 21" Carry-On

Bric’s Bellagio 21" Carry-On is ideal for stylish short-haul trips. Photo: Bric's

Combining refined Italian craftsmanship with smart functionality, the Bric’s Bellagio 21-inch Carry-On is ideal for stylish short-haul trips. Made of recycled polycarbonate with elegant leather accents, it features a front tech sleeve with USB access, a TSA lock and an expandable zip for added capacity. Inside, a compression system keeps items in place, while 360° spinner wheels and a sturdy aluminium handle ensure smooth, effortless manoeuvring. It is compact, durable and timelessly elegant.

Dh1,652; Bric's UAE

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

'Lost in Space' Creators: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Irwin Allen Stars: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins Rating: 4/5

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now