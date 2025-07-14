10 tips for flying with babies and toddlers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports

Summer is in full swing, and while some travellers are off on trips with friends or on solo retreats, many of us are travelling with far less predictable companions. For parents flying with babies or toddlers, the prospect of air travel can be daunting.

"Pre-travel anxiety is incredibly common, especially before flying with young children for the first time," says Sreevidhya Srinivas, psychologist at Dubai’s Medcare Camali Clinic. "Parents aren’t just handling the logistics of travel, they’re also managing uncertainty, expectations and the emotional weight of worrying that things might go wrong."

Having taken 17 flights with my now 22-month-old daughter, I get it. Gone are the days when my biggest concern was the in-flight movie. Now, flying means juggling naps, snacks and toddler moods. But what I’ve learned is that it can go smoothly. And even when it doesn’t, it is short-lived.

Here are 10 tips to make your next flight with little ones as fuss-free as possible.

1. Babies can travel earlier than you might think

My daughter’s first flight was at three months. She had reflux, colic and was entirely unpredictable. But the eight-hour flight from Dubai to Glasgow, although intense and sleepless, was manageable. The upside of flying with such young babies is that they’re immobile, small enough for the bassinet and mostly unaware of the chaos around them. The downside is their constant, unpredictable needs and that parents are navigating the journey on newborn-induced fatigue.

Airlines in the UAE, including Emirates and Etihad, usually allow babies to fly from seven days old, although medical clearance may be needed for those under two weeks or born prematurely.

"Most healthy, full-term infants can safely fly from two weeks," says Dr Mohammed Harriss from Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital. "Where possible, I recommend waiting until they are six to eight weeks old. By then, babies have had their first vaccines and are more resilient to germs in crowded spaces."

2. Master the airport experience

Kids play area at the Plaza Premium Lounge in the Terminal 3 at Dubai International. Pawan Singh / The National

Skip duty-free and instead use airport time to manage nappy changes and let toddlers burn off energy. I recommend arriving about two hours before your flight to check in, pass security and navigate terminals with little ones in tow.

If you’re flying with young children, you can’t use UAE e-gates, but family lanes at both Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports help speed up immigration. At security, laptops or iPads typically need to come out of bags, so have them handy. Flag to staff that you have baby liquids with you as these may need to be swabbed, but there’s no limit to how much you can bring. Whether you have to fold your pram depends on the airport and, in my experience, on the staff on duty. It’s best to be mentally prepared for it. A baby carrier can help here.

Once through formalities, Dubai International has a small play area near the B-Gates with a slide and climbing frame. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport has a play space for under-sixes just after passport control and a sensory room, which is great for early or late flights.

“These rooms serve as excellent environments for self-regulation," says Dr Srinivas. "They reduce auditory and visual input and help facilitate emotional downregulation." You can pre-book a 45-minute slot or just turn up and see if there is space.

Many airlines also offer early family boarding, a small but useful win for getting settled before passengers join.

3. Book a neighbour-free seat

Neighbour-free seating is a gamechanger. Hayley Skirka for The National

My number one travel hack when flying with little ones is to go with Etihad and take advantage of their Economy Neighbour-Free seats.

I’ve paid between Dh250 and Dh650 for this service, which allows you to block the seat beside you, giving your infant their own space for a fraction of the cost of a child’s fare. It’s not guaranteed, as it depends on flight loads, but it’s saved me hundreds of dirhams compared to buying a second seat.

Emirates and Qatar Airways offer similar options, but these can’t be pre-booked and can only be requested at the airport, subject to availability. If you do get the extra seat, your child still needs to be on your lap for take-off, landing and turbulence, but the added space is a game-changer.

4. Request a bassinet

Bassinet seats are usually in the bulkhead row, meaning more space. Even if your child has outgrown the bassinet itself, which is likely given they are restricted for children more than 11 kg or 75 cm on both Emirates and Etihad, the extra legroom is still valuable. Call your airline to reserve the seats, which is free of charge when travelling with a child under two.

Stretching out in the bassinet. Hayley Skirka for The National

My daughter is petite, so she fit in the bassinet until around 15 months. Even after that, I continue to book the seats for the extra room. The floor space in front of the seat has become one of her favourite spots. Although children aren’t supposed to be on the floor, most crew I’ve met are fine with it if you ensure they are seated for take-off, landing and turbulence. And yes, the idea of your child sitting on the cabin floor might make some cringe, but if you’ve flown long-haul with a toddler, you’ll understand. Helpfully, both Emirates and Etihad hand out infant blankets, which are perfect as clean playmats.

5. Anticipate take-off troubles

"Ear discomfort during take-off and landing is common due to changes in cabin pressure, and it can be particularly uncomfortable for infants and toddlers because their Eustachian tubes are still developing," says Dr Harriss. Babies can drink milk or water during ascent and descent to help swallow and equalise pressure, while older toddlers can suck on a straw or sippy cup. Snacks also help.

Just remember elevation changes typically last longer than you think, so don’t go too fast with drinks, or have a second one ready.

6. In-flight entertainment

In-flight info card can double up as a toy. Hayley Skirka for The National

Some of my daughter’s favourite inflight toys have been a roll of painter’s tape and an inflight safety card. Small kids are unpredictable.

I now pack a few cheap surprises such as stickers, figurines and water colouring books, and wrap them in foil to hand out throughout the flight. Unwrapping is part of the fun, and foil makes security checks easier if you need to reveal what’s inside. If your toddler will watch a show, pre-download it and check it’s still valid while you have Wi-Fi. Some Netflix downloads expire in 48 hours.

Finally, don’t underestimate the joy of a friendly neighbour sat behind you. Games of peekaboo have been some of my daughter’s most fun in-flight moments.

7. Feeding time tips

For bottle-fed babies, the easiest option is ready-to-feed formula. Decant into sterilised bottles and ask the crew to heat them. If you have an impatient baby, it’s worth investing in a Nuby RapidCool. This insulated container chills milk back to drinking temperature in two minutes and is a lifesaver when crew hand you back an almost boiling bottle.

If you’re breastfeeding, it’s even easier, simply throw a scarf in your bag if you want some privacy. For older babies and toddlers, freeze food pouches before the flight. They’ll thaw gradually and be ready to eat mid-journey.

8. Pack a travel health kit

As well as travel essentials such as nappies and wipes, pack a health kit when you fly. “Essentials include a digital thermometer, pain relievers, saline spray and a bulb syringe or nasal aspirator for congestion," says Dr Udhayesan Cherayil Nanu, specialist paediatrics at Aster Clinic in Sharjah.

Admittedly, I only started doing this after flying from Japan with my daughter when she developed a fever mid-flight. The Etihad crew were fantastic and brought me a thermometer, but when they offered to call a doctor on the ground, my panic levels rose. If I’d had my own thermometer and medicine, I could’ve monitored and treated her calmly, without the drama.

9. Reconsider the red-eye

Red-eye flights can be great if your child nods off easily, but I’ve accepted they’re not for us as my daughter refuses to sleep more than half an hour when travelling and I end up stressed trying to keep her quiet while others rest.

"Red-eye flights can work well if your child has a predictable bedtime routine and is comfortable sleeping in different environments," says Dr Yasir Shafi, a homeopathy practitioner at Wellth Clinic. But as he adds: "There’s pressure to keep the child quiet, which isn’t always realistic".

If you do go red-eye, try to recreate bedtime. "Familiar routines are powerful sleep cues, even in-flight," says Dr Harriss. "Bring a sleep sack, familiar pyjamas, white noise and a bedtime book."

10. Stay calm

Meltdowns mid-air feel more intense, but they’re rarely as bad as you think. "Flying with young children can be unpredictable, and while preparation is important, flexibility is just as vital," says Dr Nanu.

If a meltdown occurs, try to stay calm. "Your toddler feeds off your energy," says Dr Srinivas. "If you panic or get flustered, they escalate too." Acknowledging their emotions, offering comfort, and gently shifting their focus with a toy, snack or book can help.

I can personally attest that things don’t always go to plan when flying with toddlers, but for those hours you’re on the plane, focusing on your family's comfort is the best you can do. “Staying calm, compassionate and responsive is more important for children than perfect travel plans,” adds Dr Shafi.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Moving%20Out%202 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SMG%20Studio%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Team17%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20One%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

J%20Street%20Polling%20Results %3Cp%3E97%25%20of%20Jewish-Americans%20are%20concerned%20about%20the%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E76%25%20of%20US%20Jewish%20voters%20believe%20Donald%20Trump%20and%20his%20allies%20in%20the%20Republican%20Party%20are%20responsible%20for%20a%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E74%25%20of%20American%20Jews%20agreed%20that%20%E2%80%9CTrump%20and%20the%20Maga%20movement%20are%20a%20threat%20to%20Jews%20in%20America%22%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success