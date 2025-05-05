Children flying solo: How to prepare minors for an unaccompanied flight

With school summer holidays on the horizon, parents' thoughts turn to what to do with the children in July and August. For those working full-time or with commitments that prevent them from travelling for the entire two-month holiday, the choice is usually between putting children in one of the many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/06/18/children-summer-camps-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/06/18/children-summer-camps-uae/">UAE summer camps</a> or sending them to stay with family and friends in cooler climes. Logistics are a major factor for the second option. Does one parent fly out with the children, drop them off with grandparents, aunts and uncles, then fly back? Do they pay for a relative to fly to the UAE to collect them? Or, do they book an unaccompanied minors service, saving time, holiday days and money? For thousands of UAE mothers and fathers, unaccompanied minors services are the ideal solution. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-airways/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-airways/">Etihad</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/">Emirates</a> airlines offer comprehensive services for children. “The first time my girls flew unaccompanied was in 2023 when they were both seven,” says Lydia Halford, a Dubai-based mother of twin girls, Cara and Lucy. “I was nervous, but my husband was fine because he had flown as an unaccompanied minor when he was a child. “Cara was excited but Lucy was nervous, so we talked a lot about it beforehand and gave them all the details about what would happen. We also got to the airport super early and talked practically so they understood the process, which made them feel grown-up.” Airlines vary on their rules, regulations and services for unaccompanied minors. Visiting their websites for comprehensive information will help parents choose the best carrier for their children. Once the logistics are taken care of, mothers and fathers should focus on emotional preparation, bearing in mind that younger children may have different concerns from adolescents. “Preparing a young child to travel alone requires careful planning from parents, whether that’s through emotional preparation, age-appropriate information or practical tips,” says Shaikha Alhemeiri, a psychologist and child and adolescent specialist at Sage Clinics. “Parents can begin by introducing the idea of flying alone well in advance of the trip, if possible. Using a child’s imagination through stories and role play is a great way to help your child get comfortable with the idea of travelling solo.” She adds: “Common concerns children might have include separation anxiety from parents, from missing them too much to feeling unsafe, such as: 'What if I get lost?’, ‘What if I need to use the bathroom?’, or ‘Who will take care of me on the plane?’ Parents can reassure their children by highlighting the role of airline staff designated to accompany unaccompanied minors, emphasising that there will always be a trusted adult to help them at every stage.” Older children’s anxieties may focus on independence, social pressure and “what if” scenarios. “Adolescents may worry about not appearing independent or mature enough, even if they don’t feel entirely confident,” says Alhemeiri. “This age group is also more likely to internalise fears, making it harder for parents to spot signs of distress. “Teens may feel extra pressure to ‘handle it well’ even when they’re struggling internally. Parents can help by opening up a non-judgmental space for conversation, inviting their teens to talk through any fears and role-playing potential challenges in a collaborative, not critical, way.” Etihad’s service is for children aged five to 17. The service is free for those aged from five to 11, and they must be booked on an adult fare. Children aged 12 to 17 can travel alone on an adult ticket, with an additional fee of $100-$150 each way to use the service. The Etihad website offers information divided into sections that cover preparing to fly, check-in, being at the airport and on board, connecting flights and arrival. Parents must complete check-in with their child and stay at the airport until the flight has departed. At Air Arabia, children aged over 12 can travel alone. Under-12s must be accompanied by another passenger aged 16 or above. On Emirates, children aged five to 11 must travel on an adult ticket to receive the unaccompanied minors service. Children aged 12 to 15 can fly alone without using the service, but if they wish to, it costs an additional $50 for each leg of the journey. Emirates provides an unaccompanied minors lounge where parents can check in their child. It offers video games, free Wi‑Fi and complimentary drinks and snacks for children while they wait for their flight. As part of the services, children are accompanied at every step of the way through passport and security, boarding and disembarking, and to the arrivals gate where guardians need to show comprehensive documentation to collect the child. “Emirates’ Unaccompanied Minors Service was developed based on industry standards and recommended practices, as well as our customer satisfaction surveys and service feedback,” says Maryam Al Tamimi, Emirates' vice president of passenger services. “Many of our own staff have children and use the service too, providing a lot of insight.” She said UAE General Civil Aviation Authority regulations require airlines to define procedures for handling children. <b>Lydia Halford, mother to daughters Cara and Lucy, nine</b> “To prepare the girls for their trip, we took them shopping so they could fill their cabin bags with treats, snacks and games. They were seven when they flew unaccompanied with Emirates and when we booked over the phone, we gave details of who was dropping them off who was authorised to meet them at the other end, along with any allergies or special requirements. “The whole process was scary for me as mummy, but the handover to the crew was easy. We walked them to the last stop and only one of the girls looked backwards. They had their iPads so they could message us and send pictures. When they flew again last year, it was so simple, there were no nerves because we all knew what to expect. They flew the day after they turned nine, and Emirates threw them a birthday party on board! “One thing to note is that we didn’t realise the children would be the last ones off the flight at the other end, so the waiting time for the grandparents was a bit nerve-racking. My advice to other parents is to be aware that they will come out a bit late and not to worry. This year, there are no nerves; the girls know the drill so it’s much easier.” <b>Domitille Gobilliard, mother of daughter, Baya, 11</b> “Baya was 10 when she first flew unaccompanied. In the past it had always been me taking her to fly to my parents in France and then flying back or having to take holidays, which can be complicated due to work commitments, time and money. “I’m French, and French kids do a lot of unaccompanied flights and train trips at home, so I wasn’t traumatised or completely uncomfortable, but the distance to France was a big thing as we were out of touch for seven to eight hours. “Baya flew with Emirates to Madrid to visit my brother and the whole process was very reassuring, from the amount of information they take from you and the person picking them up, to getting their own lounge area and being escorted every step of the way. “When Baya and I talked about the trip, I asked if she knew what it meant to travel without me so she was fully aware of the process. There were other children in the lounge, so she made friends before the flight, and also met kids she knew from school. They all got to sit together near the front of the plane where the cabin crew could keep an eye on them. “I think parents are usually more nervous than the kids and we tend to put our own stress on them. I would advise not making a big emotional deal out of it and treating it the same you would a school trip. The service is a life-changer for parents who work full-time.”