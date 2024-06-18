UAE summer camps 2024 for children: horse riding, martial arts, space exploration and more

Summer camps can keep children occupied and entertained over the hot summer months. Here are just some of the options from across the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi

Dodgeball, Nerf gun tag and swimming are some of the summer activities available at The Club Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat summer camp. Photo: The Club Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat

The Club Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat

The Saadiyat Island favourite has a multi-camp for children aged four to 10, with groups divided into those aged four to six and seven to 10. It runs for seven weeks and includes dodgeball, Nerf gun tag, swimming and more. There’s also a tennis camp for children aged four to 10, as well as two powerboat camps for children aged eight and above or 12 and over.

Junior summer multi-camp costs Dh700 for members, Dh800 for guests per week, including lunch and snacks; July 8 to August 19; 8am to 4pm daily; Saadiyat Island; www.the-club.com, 02 673 1111

Snow Abu Dhabi

This camp for children aged four to 10 includes snow park rides, snowman building, face painting, mini ice warrior exercises, a treasure hunt, magic show and more. There’s also a movie at Vox cinemas, lunch and two snacks included.

Dh250 for one day, Dh999 for five-day camp with 10 per cent discount for first sibling and 15 per cent for second; June 24 – August 30; Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm; Reem Mall; www.skidxb.com, 600 599 905

Repton Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi campus has teamed up with Ivy Camps USA to host four sessions that each last a week and explore everything from songwriting to space exploration. Suitable for children aged three to 14, each camp is divided by age group – three to five and six to 14 – with an array of things to do with education at the heart. For younger children there’s space exploration, innovation with engineering, reasoning with letters and numbers and teamwork with crafts, while older ones can enjoy art, physics, game design and exploring myths.

Dh1,650 per week; July 15 - August 9; Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, Al Reem Island, Shams Abu Dhabi, www.ivycampsusa.com

Dubai

Little ones will enjoying caring for and learning to ride ponies. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Spa

Summer Pony Camp at Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Spa

Suitable for children aged five and above, there are one, three or five-day packages available for children to learn about and enjoy taking care of ponies.

One day camp Dh300, three days Dh810 and five days Dh1,000; July 15 to 19, July 22 to 26 and July 29 to August 2; August 5 to 9, August 12 to 16 and August 19 to 23; 8am to10.30am; Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Spa, Wadi Al Safa 5; www.alhabtoorpoloclub.com, 04 436 2222

The Green Planet

Education and entertainment combine as little ones make their way around the biodome and learn about the animals that live there. There are daily and weekly packages available, with weekly passes covering four days. Both options run for five hours per day. Activities include welcome games, animal meet-and-greets and interactions; scavenger hunts; and reptile encounters.

Daily from Dh250, weekly Dh750; July 8 to August 22; Monday to Thursday, 9am to 2pm; City Walk, Al Wasl, www.thegreenplanetdubai.com, 800 7699

The Little Gym

Aimed at those who want to try gymnastics, this camp melds body movement and balancing with arts and crafts fun. Children can try the double bars, beams and springboards in supervised sessions, as well as run around the well-padded environment to explore by themselves. There’s also time for daily arts and crafts, creating themed pieces to take home to show mum and dad.

Dh180 per session, buy four get one free available; July 1 to August 30; Monday to Friday, 9am to noon; The Little Gym of Cityland Mall; www.thelittlegym.com, 052 292 3974

LH Performance Camp

This football camp is led by former English professional footballer Liam Hughes and is open to children aged 10 to 18. The high-performance camp is aimed at players attending international tournaments this summer and those who want to stay sharp during the off-season.

Dh250 per day, Dh700 for three days; July 8, 9 and 10, 7am to 9am; Jebel Ali Sports & Shooting Club, Gate No 7, Exit No13, near Jebel Ali Freezone; 058 580 6247

Ras Al Khaimah

Children can get moving with a challenging obstacle course. Photo: Base Ras Al Khaimah

Base Ras Al Khaimah

Aimed at children aged four and above, activities at this camp revolve around keeping minds and bodies engaged and active, and include martial arts, obstacle course races, strength building, survival skills, arts and crafts, Lego challenges, chess, first aid games and baking.

Dh300 per week; July 1 to August 9; 9.30am to 1.30pm; Al Nahdah Street, Dafan Al Khor; www.baserak.com, 055 836 4872

Kiddos Summer Camp

This camp at BM Beach Resort is aimed at children aged five to 11, with the promise that every participant finds an engaging experience. Activities include arts and crafts; an array of sports for all levels and abilities; and plenty of other adventures. Children will also get snacks, lunch and supervised access to the beach.

Early bird registration costs Dh100 per day, Dh450 per week and Dh1,500 per month, or Dh130 per day, Dh550 per week and Dh2,000 per month; from June 28 to August 26; Monday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm; Al Jazeera Road, Nad Al Sili, 056 547 2625

Ajman

Infinity Fitness

Read more Four new indoor play areas for children in the UAE, from Mattel to Boo Boo Laand

This camp offers sports for children of all abilities and levels, along with arts and crafts and educational workshops. Activities include swimming, badminton, karate, boxing, basketball and more.

Dh175 per day, June 17 to August 23; morning camp 10am to 2pm, afternoon camp 3pm to 6pm; Grand Mall, Level UP1; infinityfitness.ae, 050 318 0202