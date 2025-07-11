Splurging on food, morning arrivals and other hacks that transformed the way I travel

What does it mean to be well travelled?

Is it about viewing each city like a military planner, as a place to be conquered by ticking off every landmark at high speed? Or is it about sticking to the tried-and-tested sights, just to avoid FOMO after returning home?

As someone who travels regularly for work and pleasure, I’ve come to see these journeys as education and escape. To glean the best of both, I've picked up habits from experience and fellow travellers.

Some are common sense, but they’re easy to overlook in the rush and excitement of planning a summer adventure. I’ve found they provide enough structure and spontaneity to make each trip memorable.

1. Pre-ironing hack

One of the best tips I've gained from living in the UAE – and this probably applies to most people in the region – is what I call the pre-ironing hack.

Here's how it works: take your travel clothes to your local laundromat and tell them you're going on a trip. “I'm travelling” acts as a kind of code to the staff. After the washing and ironing they'll often fold everything neatly, separate your shirts, trousers and socks, and pack them in plastic sheets ready for your suitcase. This is normally done at no extra cost.

2. Have a loose plan

The Shakespeare and Company bookshop, by the Seine opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Getty Images

My most memorable trips have had plans that were intentionally loose.

I usually choose a couple of things I absolutely want to do – such as visiting the Shakespeare and Company bookshop in Paris or the famous Hansa recording studios in Berlin when I’m visiting those cities. But the rest of the itinerary is intentionally left open.

That allows for surprise: a wrong turn that leads me to an unexpected gem of a neighbourhood, or stumbling across a gallery or cafe that wasn't on any list. The joy comes from not crossing things off, but allowing each day to unfold.

3. Time your arrival

First impressions count, especially when arriving in a new city. A rule I've been trying to follow over the years is to avoid landing in the middle of the night. It just sets the wrong tone.

I remember arriving in Tbilisi at 3am. It was cold and raining. The streets seemed deserted, the buildings loomed menacingly and there was an ominous energy that hung in the air. It took me a full day to shake off that feeling which, of course, had more to do with me than the beautiful city itself.

Now, if I can help it, I arrive in the morning. I love seeing people on their way to work, the morning traffic and the general freshness of a city on the cusp of a new day. It gives you a better read on the place and a first glimpse of a city moving to its own rhythm.

4. Read a book set in the city

Orhan Pamuk’s My Name is Red. Photo: Penguin Random House

Something I've been trying to do more of, especially when I'm in a city for more than a few days, is to read a novel set in that place.

In Istanbul, I was reading Orhan Pamuk’s My Name is Red, while in Stockholm it was the Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogy of thrillers. The stories may be fictional or outlandish, but they offer a distinctive feeling for the place that you can't find in any guidebook, through the use of real locations and landmarks, that stays with you long after you leave.

5. Use the right translation apps

Shenzhen in China. Research your apps before you go, as some do not work in the country. Getty Images

Mobile translation apps have developed to such an extent that they are essential travel companions. On a recent trip to Shenzhen, the image translation feature that is standard on most phones was helpful for navigating Mandarin – just point your camera and the entire page appears in English.

The real surprise, however, is how these tools can spark connection. I've had full conversations using the translation feature where we would speak on the phone and it translates into our respective languages. There's laughter, curiosity and mild frustration – especially when haggling in a market.

At the same time, it's worth knowing which apps don't work in particular destinations. In China, for instance, WhatsApp, Google and even Apple Pay can be unreliable or entirely blocked. Research local alternatives in advance, such as the brilliantly functional Alipay and Didi – the latter a ride share platform widely used in mainland China.

6. Research eSIMs in advance

Your phone in 2025 has become your translator, guidebook and wallet. Hence, the need for good amount of data. Do your homework on which eSIM packages to acquire, ideally before you take off.

Look for packages with the right balance of reliable local speeds, enough data and, ideally, coverage in multiple destinations.

7. Stay just outside the centre

Moored boats and colourful 17th-century buildings in Nyhavn, Copenhagen, Denmark. Getty Images

The closer you are to the centre, the less likely you are to experience the pulse of a city. If you have the time to stay just outside it – ideally in a residential area – you gain a more natural, calmer and most likely a cheaper experience of the place.

In Copenhagen, I stayed in Norrebro, a neighbourhood just outside the centre. It was lovely. Families used the parks, people cycled with their children and there was a genuine calmness to the streets. I felt slightly less like a visitor and more like a local.

8. Ask taxi drivers where to eat

A universal rule of travel is that cab drivers are among the best culinary guides. They know where locals go, what's open late and what's worth the detour.

Some of my best meals started with a query from the back seat of a cab about the best place to try a local delicacy. Chances are it is a joint off the beaten track, without English menus or press coverage. Trust cabbies more than the bloggers.

9. Always eat well

A rule I carry from my father: save money on everything else but never on food. A good meal while travelling isn't just nourishment, it's a mood booster. There's no point standing in front of the Mona Lisa in the Louvre in Paris while famished – chances are you will remember the hunger more than the masterpiece.

When people talk about trips, rather than the art and architecture, they remember the meals and how they made them feel.

