From Noma to Poulette: How Copenhagen's restaurants shaped The Bear
Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed
Copenhagen

June 27, 2025

The FX series took its cues from Denmark's best and coolest eateries

In a bright Copenhagen bakery, actor Lionel Boyce was more interested in perfecting croissants than memorising lines.

Each day, he would join Hart Bageri's staff, rolling pastries and absorbing the meditative rhythm that would later define his pastry chef character Marcus on The Bear, season four of which begins Thursday.

JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU
