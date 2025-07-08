British airports start to drop 100ml rule for hand luggage

Two British airports have become the first to lift the 100ml liquid rule after new technology was introduced.

Edinburgh and Birmingham Airports have dropped the rule, meaning travellers will now be able to take through containers of up to two litres in their hand luggage.

The 100ml policy has been in place since 2006, when a plot to blow up transatlantic airliners using liquid explosives was foiled.

The rule remains widely in place around the world.

Edinburgh Airport said it has installed eight new top-of-the-range X-ray scanners as part of a £24 million investment to transform its security. Birmingham has similarly invested in new scanners.

It means large electricals, such as tablets and laptops, can also remain in bags.

The change was introduced temporarily at some airports last year before there was a u-turn, leading to queues. The intention had been for the rule to be dropped at every UK airport last year, with Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, London City, Aberdeen, Southend and Teesside airports in the vanguard.

However, a delay in introducing the new technology at larger airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick meant it had to be postponed across the board.

Now the Department of Transport has signalled airports can start rolling out the new scanners one by one. It means for a period there will be different rules in place at different airports, leading to potential confusion for passengers.

In Europe, the 100ml rule remains in place, although some airports, such as Helsinki, Milan, Shannon and Rome, have the new scanners and allow liquids to remain in hand luggage in a transparent plastic bag.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “This is a big day for our passengers and the airport team – we are delighted to be able to lift this rule and really transform the whole security process, making it easier for everyone.

“A whole generation of travellers have only known the 100ml rule to be the case, so it really is a momentous day.

“The change allows more flexibility for passengers to take liquids through security, all while maintaining and improving our high safety levels through the use of 3D technology.

“But it is important that passengers continue to check with the situation at their return airport as not all airports will be moving away from 100ml just yet.”

A spokesman for Birmingham airport, which made the change last week, said it would “enable a faster and more efficient processing of hand luggage”.

“We are pleased passengers can now benefit from this change in ruling, made by the Government in time for the summer peak,” he added.