Summer staycations to snap up around the UAE, from Atlantis The Royal to Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Looking to make the most of the summer without leaving the UAE? From beachside resorts in Dubai to mountain escapes in Ras Al Khaimah, hotels across all seven emirates are offering seasonal deals.

Whether it’s complimentary stays for little ones, spa discounts or free theme park access, there’s something for everyone. Note, however, that some UAE resident offers require proof of residency, such as an Emirates ID.

Here’s a round-up of summer staycation deals to consider, from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.

Dubai

Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis The Royal's staycation offer includes entry to Aquaventure World and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Getty Images

The hotel's Royal Staycation package includes up to 20 per cent off rooms, suites and penthouses; breakfast at Gastronomy; access to the fitness centre and wet facilities; and complimentary access to Nobu by the Beach, including a sunbed (reservation required). Guests also enjoy entry to Aquaventure World and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, plus a 15 per cent dining discount when signing up for the Atlantis Circle.

Call 04 426 0000, email theroyal.reservations@atlantisdubai.com or visit atlantis.com

Bab Al Shams

The refurbished Bab Al Shams is the world’s first Rare Finds property under Kerzner International. Antonie Robertson / The National

The desert resort, which reopened in 2023, has a staycation offer that includes 25 per cent off rooms and suites, 20 per cent off villas, daily breakfast and Dh250 in resort credit per room for spa or leisure. Guests also receive 30 per cent off desert experiences such as falconry shows and camel rides.

Call 04 809 6100 or visit babalshams.com

One&Only The Palm

UAE residents can enjoy a special offer that includes Dh1,000 in resort credit when booking a villa or Dh500 when booking a suite. The deal also includes a complimentary stay for children under the age of four and daily waterpark access.

Call 04 440 1010 or visit oneandonlyresorts.com

Siro One Za'abeel

Siro One Za’abeel is the world’s first fitness and recovery hotel. Photo: Siro One Za’abeel

The wellness-centric property has a Summer Reset staycation offer that includes 20 per cent off stays, with daily breakfast at Nette, access to complimentary fitness classes such as HIIT, cycling or Pilates, and access to curated workshops and sound healing classes.

Call 04 666 1700 or visit sirohotels.com

JA Ocean View Hotel

The Summer Breeze staycation at the hotel starts at Dh660 per night and includes half-board dining (children under 16 dine free), and 20 per cent off on house beverages and spa treatments. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 04 814 5599 or visit jaresorthotels.com

Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort's staycaytion package includes discounts on food and spa treatments. Photo: The Address Beach Resort

The hotel in JBR has a summer staycation deal that includes daily breakfast or half-board dining, 25 per cent off food and beverages (excluding room services and meals at Zeta Seventy Seven) and 25 per cent off spa treatments, plus early check-in and late check-out subject to availability.

Call 04 879 8899, email stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com or visit addresshotels.com

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates

The property’s SuiteCation offer – meaning a suite must be booked – includes 30 per cent off stays, Dh500 in dining credit, complimentary executive lounge access and two Ski Dubai tickets. It also includes 20 per cent off spa treatments, and early check-in at noon and late check-out at 3pm subject to availability. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 04 431 0000, email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com or visit kempinski.com

Abu Dhabi

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

There's plenty of family-friendly fun at the Four Seasons. Photo: Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

The Adventure for All offer, valid for a minimum two-night stay, includes daily buffet breakfast at Crust, and unlimited access to Yas Island’s theme parks (Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi) with a quick pass to skip the queue for one ride at any park.

Children aged 11 and under enjoy complimentary park access with each paying adult (one child per adult) when sharing the same room. Guests can also make use of the complimentary Yas Island shuttle service from the hotel.

Call 02 333 2333 or visit fourseasons.com

W Abu Dhabi

The UAE resident offer includes daily breakfast at Garage Restaurant and two complimentary tickets to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Book for two or more and get unlimited theme park access and a 20 per cent discount across all dining venues as well as the spa. The hotel also has a Kids Go Free offer, which includes complimentary entry for a child with a paying adult.

Call 02 656 0000 or visit marriott.com

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Rixos Marina offers free fitness classes as part of its staycation offer. Photo: Rixos

The property’s staycation offer, valid for a minimum two-night stay, includes 30 per cent off the best available room rate, access to daily fitness classes, complimentary access to Karaoke Night on Mondays and full use of the recreation room for children aged 13 to 18. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 02 498 0000, email reservations.rixosmarina@accor.com or visit rixos.com

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

The Exceptional Staycations deal for UAE residents, for bookings until July 31, offers up to 25 per cent off flexible room rates, daily breakfast, an option for half-board (breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner), access to the spa and gym, as well as access to a private beach and three outdoor pools.

Call 02 811 4444 or visit jumeirah.com

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Rooms at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi come with ocean views. Photo: Park Hyatt

The two-day Serenity Retreat offer includes complimentary breakfast served in-room or at The Cafe; a 75-minute hot stone massage; a 60-minute sound healing session; a 60-minute facial treatment; and a 60-minute yoga session.

Call 02 407 1234 or visit hyatt.com

Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa

The Ultimate Yas Island Staycation offer includes a double room for two adults and two children under 12, buffet breakfast at Sevilla and two general admission tickets to a Yas Island theme park such as Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Call 02 508 0703, email reservations.alraha@danathotels.com or visit danathotels.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

The Family Weekend Escape package is capped at Dh3,599 for two adults and two children. Photo: Saadiyat Rotana

The Family Weekend Escape package is Dh3,599 and is valid for two adults and two children for two nights. It includes a free upgrade to half-board (inclusive of breakfast and lunch or dinner) with a Dh100 spa voucher. Children under six can stay and eat for free, while those aged six to 12 can stay and eat at 50 per cent off.

Call 02 697 0000 or visit rotana.com

Sharjah

The Chedi Al Bait

The Stay & Splash package includes access to Al Montazah Parks. Photo: The Chedi Al Bait

The Stay & Splash package at The Chedi Al Bait includes access to Al Montazah amusement park or waterpark, daily breakfast, Dh150 in spa credit and a complimentary upgrade. The deal also includes early check-in at noon and late check-out at 4pm subject to availability. This offer is available until December 31.

Call 06 502 5555, email reservations@chedialbaitsharjah.com or visit ghmhotels.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort

The family-friendly resort has spa treatments tacked on to villa reservations. Photo: Anantara

The summer offer for UAE and GCC residents includes daily breakfast, 18 per cent off room and villa accommodation, and 20 per cent off on food and beverage. Two children, aged 11 and below, can stay and eat for free. Those booking a Peninsula Sea View Pool Villa or Over Water Pool Villa also get one 60-minute spa treatment; while those who book a two-bedroom the Anantara or Royal Over Water Pool Villa get 60-minute spa treatments for two. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 07 204 2222 or visit anantara.com

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

The Family Summer Escape deal is for two adults and two children, with those under 12 staying and dining for free. It includes daily breakfast at Saffar Restaurant, Dh150 in spa credit, complimentary access to Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club and health club, as well as access to the beach, infinity pool and tennis court. The package also offers 20 per cent savings on dining and 20 per cent on wakeboarding and water-skiing. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 07 202 6666, email reservations.icrak@ihg.com or visit icrasalkhaimah.com

Ajman

Fairmont Ajman

Children get unlimited beverages at Fairmont Ajman. Photo: Fairmont Hotels

The All-Inclusive Family Gateway offers up to 30 per cent off the best available room rates, along with a room upgrade and an upgrade to the premium all-inclusive package. Children up to 12 can stay and dine for free, with access to the kids’ club and unlimited soft drinks and juices throughout the day. The deal also includes 20 per cent discount on watersports. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 06 701 5757 or visit fairmont.com

Umm Al Quwain

Vida Hotel Umm Al Quwain

The property is ideal for families and pet owners. Photos: Emaar

The Endless Summer: UAE Residents Deal at this pet-friendly property offers up to 35 per cent off stays with complimentary buffet breakfast and up to 20 per cent off treatments at The Spa. There is also early check-in and late check-out, while children aged 12 and below can stay and dine for free, while also getting kids’ club access. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 06 706 5000 or visit vidahotels.com

Fujairah

InterContinental Fujairah Resort

The property has set weekday and weekend rates for the summer. Photo: InterContinental Fujairah

The Ultimate All-Inclusive Escape offer is for UAE residents, and starts at Dh999 for stays from Sunday to Thursday and Dh1,299 on Friday and Saturday. It includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at Nama, access to the wellness facility, and access to Planet Trekkers’ Kids Club and Teen Club.

Call 09 209 9999, email reservation.fjrae@ihg.com or visit ihg.com

Address Beach Resort Fujairah

The summer deal includes 25 per cent off stays, with children under 12 staying and dining for free, in line with a meal plan booked by parents. Families can make the most of dedicated kids' clubs, temperature-controlled pools and child-friendly menus, while adults unwind with spa treatments and a range of dining options. This offer is available until September 30.

09 204 7666; www.addresshotels.com

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Guests get 40 per cent off spa treatments at Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort. Photo: Fairmont Hotels

The All-Inclusive Family Getaway includes a complimentary room upgrade and an upgrade to the premium all-inclusive package, along with 20 per cent off water sports and 40 per cent off spa treatments. Families also benefit from kids’ club access and all-day soft drinks and juices for children. This offer is available until September 30.

Call 09 204 1111 or visit fairmont.com

