Summer staycations to snap up around the UAE, from Atlantis The Royal to Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Looking to make the most of the summer without leaving the UAE? From beachside resorts in Dubai to mountain escapes in Ras Al Khaimah, hotels across all seven emirates are offering seasonal deals.
Whether it’s complimentary stays for little ones, spa discounts or free theme park access, there’s something for everyone. Note, however, that some UAE resident offers require proof of residency, such as an Emirates ID.
Here’s a round-up of summer staycation deals to consider, from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.
Dubai
Atlantis The Royal
The hotel's Royal Staycation package includes up to 20 per cent off rooms, suites and penthouses; breakfast at Gastronomy; access to the fitness centre and wet facilities; and complimentary access to Nobu by the Beach, including a sunbed (reservation required). Guests also enjoy entry to Aquaventure World and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, plus a 15 per cent dining discount when signing up for the Atlantis Circle.
Call 04 426 0000, email theroyal.reservations@atlantisdubai.com or visit atlantis.com
Bab Al Shams
The desert resort, which reopened in 2023, has a staycation offer that includes 25 per cent off rooms and suites, 20 per cent off villas, daily breakfast and Dh250 in resort credit per room for spa or leisure. Guests also receive 30 per cent off desert experiences such as falconry shows and camel rides.
Call 04 809 6100 or visit babalshams.com
One&Only The Palm
UAE residents can enjoy a special offer that includes Dh1,000 in resort credit when booking a villa or Dh500 when booking a suite. The deal also includes a complimentary stay for children under the age of four and daily waterpark access.
Call 04 440 1010 or visit oneandonlyresorts.com
Siro One Za'abeel
The wellness-centric property has a Summer Reset staycation offer that includes 20 per cent off stays, with daily breakfast at Nette, access to complimentary fitness classes such as HIIT, cycling or Pilates, and access to curated workshops and sound healing classes.
Call 04 666 1700 or visit sirohotels.com
JA Ocean View Hotel
The Summer Breeze staycation at the hotel starts at Dh660 per night and includes half-board dining (children under 16 dine free), and 20 per cent off on house beverages and spa treatments. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 04 814 5599 or visit jaresorthotels.com
Address Beach Resort
The hotel in JBR has a summer staycation deal that includes daily breakfast or half-board dining, 25 per cent off food and beverages (excluding room services and meals at Zeta Seventy Seven) and 25 per cent off spa treatments, plus early check-in and late check-out subject to availability.
Call 04 879 8899, email stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com or visit addresshotels.com
Kempinski Mall of the Emirates
The property’s SuiteCation offer – meaning a suite must be booked – includes 30 per cent off stays, Dh500 in dining credit, complimentary executive lounge access and two Ski Dubai tickets. It also includes 20 per cent off spa treatments, and early check-in at noon and late check-out at 3pm subject to availability. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 04 431 0000, email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com or visit kempinski.com
Abu Dhabi
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
The Adventure for All offer, valid for a minimum two-night stay, includes daily buffet breakfast at Crust, and unlimited access to Yas Island’s theme parks (Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi) with a quick pass to skip the queue for one ride at any park.
Children aged 11 and under enjoy complimentary park access with each paying adult (one child per adult) when sharing the same room. Guests can also make use of the complimentary Yas Island shuttle service from the hotel.
Call 02 333 2333 or visit fourseasons.com
W Abu Dhabi
The UAE resident offer includes daily breakfast at Garage Restaurant and two complimentary tickets to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Book for two or more and get unlimited theme park access and a 20 per cent discount across all dining venues as well as the spa. The hotel also has a Kids Go Free offer, which includes complimentary entry for a child with a paying adult.
Call 02 656 0000 or visit marriott.com
Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
The property’s staycation offer, valid for a minimum two-night stay, includes 30 per cent off the best available room rate, access to daily fitness classes, complimentary access to Karaoke Night on Mondays and full use of the recreation room for children aged 13 to 18. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 02 498 0000, email reservations.rixosmarina@accor.com or visit rixos.com
Jumeirah Saadiyat Island
The Exceptional Staycations deal for UAE residents, for bookings until July 31, offers up to 25 per cent off flexible room rates, daily breakfast, an option for half-board (breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner), access to the spa and gym, as well as access to a private beach and three outdoor pools.
Call 02 811 4444 or visit jumeirah.com
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi
The two-day Serenity Retreat offer includes complimentary breakfast served in-room or at The Cafe; a 75-minute hot stone massage; a 60-minute sound healing session; a 60-minute facial treatment; and a 60-minute yoga session.
Call 02 407 1234 or visit hyatt.com
Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa
The Ultimate Yas Island Staycation offer includes a double room for two adults and two children under 12, buffet breakfast at Sevilla and two general admission tickets to a Yas Island theme park such as Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Call 02 508 0703, email reservations.alraha@danathotels.com or visit danathotels.com
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
The Family Weekend Escape package is Dh3,599 and is valid for two adults and two children for two nights. It includes a free upgrade to half-board (inclusive of breakfast and lunch or dinner) with a Dh100 spa voucher. Children under six can stay and eat for free, while those aged six to 12 can stay and eat at 50 per cent off.
Call 02 697 0000 or visit rotana.com
Sharjah
The Chedi Al Bait
The Stay & Splash package at The Chedi Al Bait includes access to Al Montazah amusement park or waterpark, daily breakfast, Dh150 in spa credit and a complimentary upgrade. The deal also includes early check-in at noon and late check-out at 4pm subject to availability. This offer is available until December 31.
Call 06 502 5555, email reservations@chedialbaitsharjah.com or visit ghmhotels.com
Ras Al Khaimah
Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort
The summer offer for UAE and GCC residents includes daily breakfast, 18 per cent off room and villa accommodation, and 20 per cent off on food and beverage. Two children, aged 11 and below, can stay and eat for free. Those booking a Peninsula Sea View Pool Villa or Over Water Pool Villa also get one 60-minute spa treatment; while those who book a two-bedroom the Anantara or Royal Over Water Pool Villa get 60-minute spa treatments for two. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 07 204 2222 or visit anantara.com
InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa
The Family Summer Escape deal is for two adults and two children, with those under 12 staying and dining for free. It includes daily breakfast at Saffar Restaurant, Dh150 in spa credit, complimentary access to Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club and health club, as well as access to the beach, infinity pool and tennis court. The package also offers 20 per cent savings on dining and 20 per cent on wakeboarding and water-skiing. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 07 202 6666, email reservations.icrak@ihg.com or visit icrasalkhaimah.com
Ajman
Fairmont Ajman
The All-Inclusive Family Gateway offers up to 30 per cent off the best available room rates, along with a room upgrade and an upgrade to the premium all-inclusive package. Children up to 12 can stay and dine for free, with access to the kids’ club and unlimited soft drinks and juices throughout the day. The deal also includes 20 per cent discount on watersports. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 06 701 5757 or visit fairmont.com
Umm Al Quwain
Vida Hotel Umm Al Quwain
The Endless Summer: UAE Residents Deal at this pet-friendly property offers up to 35 per cent off stays with complimentary buffet breakfast and up to 20 per cent off treatments at The Spa. There is also early check-in and late check-out, while children aged 12 and below can stay and dine for free, while also getting kids’ club access. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 06 706 5000 or visit vidahotels.com
Fujairah
InterContinental Fujairah Resort
The Ultimate All-Inclusive Escape offer is for UAE residents, and starts at Dh999 for stays from Sunday to Thursday and Dh1,299 on Friday and Saturday. It includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at Nama, access to the wellness facility, and access to Planet Trekkers’ Kids Club and Teen Club.
Call 09 209 9999, email reservation.fjrae@ihg.com or visit ihg.com
Address Beach Resort Fujairah
The summer deal includes 25 per cent off stays, with children under 12 staying and dining for free, in line with a meal plan booked by parents. Families can make the most of dedicated kids' clubs, temperature-controlled pools and child-friendly menus, while adults unwind with spa treatments and a range of dining options. This offer is available until September 30.
09 204 7666; www.addresshotels.com
Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort
The All-Inclusive Family Getaway includes a complimentary room upgrade and an upgrade to the premium all-inclusive package, along with 20 per cent off water sports and 40 per cent off spa treatments. Families also benefit from kids’ club access and all-day soft drinks and juices for children. This offer is available until September 30.
Call 09 204 1111 or visit fairmont.com
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
THE BIO
Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13
Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier
Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife
What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents.
Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.
Understand What Black Is
The Last Poets
(Studio Rockers)
Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy!
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Cinco in numbers
Dh3.7 million
The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown
46
The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.
1,000
The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]
50
How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday
3,000
The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
1.1 million
The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.
The biog
Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives.
The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast.
As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau
He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker.
If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah
MATCH DETAILS
Barcelona 0
Slavia Prague 0
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
6 UNDERGROUND
Director: Michael Bay
Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco
2.5 / 5 stars
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna
Rating: 1/5
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
'How To Build A Boat'
Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster
ESSENTIALS
The flights
Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh via Yangon from Dh2,700 return including taxes. Cambodia Bayon Airlines and Cambodia Angkor Air offer return flights from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap from Dh250 return including taxes. The flight takes about 45 minutes.
The hotels
Rooms at the Raffles Le Royal in Phnom Penh cost from $225 (Dh826) per night including taxes. Rooms at the Grand Hotel d'Angkor cost from $261 (Dh960) per night including taxes.
The tours
A cyclo architecture tour of Phnom Penh costs from $20 (Dh75) per person for about three hours, with Khmer Architecture Tours. Tailor-made tours of all of Cambodia, or sites like Angkor alone, can be arranged by About Asia Travel. Emirates Holidays also offers packages.
Dust and sand storms compared
Sand storm
- Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
- Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
- Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
- Travel distance: Limited
- Source: Open desert areas with strong winds
Dust storm
- Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
- Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
- Duration: Can linger for days
- Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
- Source: Can be carried from distant regions
Zidane's managerial achievements
La Liga: 2016/17
Spanish Super Cup: 2017
Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18
Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017
Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017
UFC%20FIGHT%20NIGHT%3A%20SAUDI%20ARABIA%20RESULTS
%3Cp%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20card%3Cbr%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERobert%20Whittaker%20defeated%20Ikram%20Aliskerov%20via%20knockout%20(Round%201)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHeavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAlexander%20Volkov%20def%20Sergei%20Pavlovich%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EKelvin%20Gastelum%20def%20Daniel%20Rodriguez%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EShara%20Magomedov%20def%20Antonio%20Trocoli%20via%20knockout%20(Round%203)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20heavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EVolkan%20Oezdemir%20def%20Johnny%20Walker%20via%20knockout%20(Round%201)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPreliminary%20Card%0D%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ENasrat%20Haqparast%20def%20Jared%20Gordon%20via%20split%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EFelipe%20Lima%20def%20Muhammad%20Naimov%20via%20submission%20(Round%203)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERinat%20Fakhretdinov%20defeats%20Nicolas%20Dalby%20via%20split%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMuin%20Gafurov%20def%20Kang%20Kyung-ho%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20heavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMagomed%20Gadzhiyasulov%20def%20Brendson%20Ribeiro%20via%20majority%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChang%20Ho%20Lee%20def%20Xiao%20Long%20via%20split%20decision%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Who is Allegra Stratton?
- Previously worked at The Guardian, BBC’s Newsnight programme and ITV News
- Took up a public relations role for Chancellor Rishi Sunak in April 2020
- In October 2020 she was hired to lead No 10’s planned daily televised press briefings
- The idea was later scrapped and she was appointed spokeswoman for Cop26
- Ms Stratton, 41, is married to James Forsyth, the political editor of The Spectator
- She has strong connections to the Conservative establishment
- Mr Sunak served as best man at her 2011 wedding to Mr Forsyth
Veil (Object Lessons)
Rafia Zakaria
Bloomsbury Academic
The candidates
Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive
Ali Azeem, business leader
Tony Booth, professor of education
Lord Browne, former BP chief executive
Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist
Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist
Dr Mark Mann, scientist
Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner
Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister
Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The Buckingham Murders
Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu
Director: Hansal Mehta
Rating: 4 / 5
MATCH INFO
World Cup qualifier
Thailand 2 (Dangda 26', Panya 51')
UAE 1 (Mabkhout 45 2')
Company profile
Company: Rent Your Wardrobe
Date started: May 2021
Founder: Mamta Arora
Based: Dubai
Sector: Clothes rental subscription
Stage: Bootstrapped, self-funded
Company%20profile%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The Africa Institute 101
Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.
more from Janine di Giovanni
MATCH INFO
Barcelona 2
Suarez (10'), Messi (52')
Real Madrid 2
Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')
Did you know?
Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.
The five pillars of Islam
1. Fasting
2. Prayer
3. Hajj
4. Shahada
5. Zakat
Medicus AI
Started: 2016
Founder(s): Dr Baher Al Hakim, Dr Nadine Nehme and Makram Saleh
Based: Vienna, Austria; started in Dubai
Sector: Health Tech
Staff: 119
Funding: €7.7 million (Dh31m)
Scoreline:
Cardiff City 0
Liverpool 2
Wijnaldum 57', Milner 81' (pen)
Specs
Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs
Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12
Power: 819hp
Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm
Price: From Dh1,700,000
Available: Now
SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2014%20PRO%20MAX
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202796%20x%201290%2C%20460ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%202000%20nits%20max%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%20always-on%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20A16%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%205-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Triple%2048MP%20main%20(f%2F1.78)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%20telephoto%20(f%2F2.8)%2C%206x%20optical%2C%2015x%20digital%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2030fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A04K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2030fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204323mAh%2C%20up%20to%2029h%20video%2C%2025h%20streaming%20video%2C%2095h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030min%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lightning%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP68%2C%20dust%2Fsplash%2Fwater%20resistant%20up%20to%206m%20up%20to%2030min%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20eSIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Deep%20purple%2C%20gold%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPhone%2014%20Pro%20Max%2C%20USB-C-to-Lightning%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh4%2C699%20%2F%20Dh5%2C099%20%2F%20Dh5%2C949%20%2F%20Dh6%2C799%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl
Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm
Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Price: Dh99,000
On sale: now
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Prop idols
Girls full-contact rugby may be in its infancy in the Middle East, but there are already a number of role models for players to look up to.
Sophie Shams (Dubai Exiles mini, England sevens international)
An Emirati student who is blazing a trail in rugby. She first learnt the game at Dubai Exiles and captained her JESS Primary school team. After going to study geophysics at university in the UK, she scored a sensational try in a cup final at Twickenham. She has played for England sevens, and is now contracted to top Premiership club Saracens.
----
Seren Gough-Walters (Sharjah Wanderers mini, Wales rugby league international)
Few players anywhere will have taken a more circuitous route to playing rugby on Sky Sports. Gough-Walters was born in Al Wasl Hospital in Dubai, raised in Sharjah, did not take up rugby seriously till she was 15, has a master’s in global governance and ethics, and once worked as an immigration officer at the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi. In the summer of 2021 she played for Wales against England in rugby league, in a match that was broadcast live on TV.
----
Erin King (Dubai Hurricanes mini, Ireland sevens international)
Aged five, Australia-born King went to Dubai Hurricanes training at The Sevens with her brothers. She immediately struck up a deep affection for rugby. She returned to the city at the end of last year to play at the Dubai Rugby Sevens in the colours of Ireland in the Women’s World Series tournament on Pitch 1.
The National Archives, Abu Dhabi
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en
Company profile
Name: Infinite8
Based: Dubai
Launch year: 2017
Number of employees: 90
Sector: Online gaming industry
Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor