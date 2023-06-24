Chedi Al Bait Sharjah unveils luxury wing with heritage at its heart

The Chedi Al Bait Sharjah has opened its new extension called the Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim.

Housed in the restored home of a 20th-century pearl merchant, two buildings have been transformed into a boutique wing of the luxury hotel. It aims to take guests back more than 100 years to old Emirati life.

Each house has a courtyard with a private pool and outdoor seating area. There are 12 rooms, each with its own distinctive style and character. The space has high ceilings, wooden beams, modern lighting and a neutral colour palette.

The new wing has 12 rooms. Photo: Shurooq

The first house within the property offers five guest rooms, one suite, a Jacuzzi and views of the pool area, where a native tree filters sunlight.

The second building has a private lounge, a yoga and Pilates studio and a dining room. There are also four guest rooms and two suites, including the Khalid Grand Suite duplex that has a living room and private dining terrace on the ground floor, a bedroom on the first floor and a balcony overlooking the courtyards.

Visitors can also still access the amenities at Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, including its restaurants.

The project was led by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, more commonly known as Shurooq.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, chief executive of Shurooq, said the department takes "great pride" in introducing the wing, adding it is a "pioneering and distinctive" luxury destination in Sharjah.

"This extraordinary establishment epitomises Shurooq's vision of preserving and revitalising the authentic culture and heritage of our city, while infusing modern elements that enhance its allure and urban spirit," he added.

“Visitors from the UAE and the wider region are welcome to our new addition, which provides them with an opportunity to explore the history and aesthetics of the heart of Sharjah."

He added that it encapsulates authentic Emirati homes.