A trio of tartare at Ilios Beach Club, where food takes centre stage. Photo: Ilios

Ilios Beach Club review: Gimmick-free Greek dining makes waves at Surf Abu Dhabi

A few indispensable ingredients are imported and handled with care for an authentic experience – which doesn't include smashed plates, thankfully

Dean Wilkins

November 17, 2024

