Queen Rania and family enjoy much-needed summer break

It's been a busy year for the Jordanian royal family with two big weddings. But Queen Rania and her family are finally getting a much-needed timeout for the summer.

The Jordanian queen posted pictures from a recent holiday, which included her husband King Abdullah II and her two younger children Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

“Summers are sweeter with you … So thankful,” Queen Rania posted.

Last month, she also shared pictures of her youngest son Prince Hashem, 18, suiting up in motorsports gear. “Stay safe always,” she captioned the photos.

A week before that, she attended the annual Sun Valley Conference for what looked like a working holiday, along with King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein and his new bride Princess Rajwa.

Named after the Idaho resort the event is held at, the conference is known for drawing A-list executives from around the world, including Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

Queen Rania's eldest daughter, Princess Iman, 26, married Jameel Thermiotis at a glitzy ceremony in March on the outskirts of Amman.

This was followed by Crown Prince Hussein's wedding to Princes Rajwa in June, attended by about 1,700 VIP guests from around the world, including the UK's Prince William and his wife Kate as well as US first lady Jill Biden.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 54 Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa got married on June 1. AP

The grand wedding was preceded a week before by a glamorous henna party in Amman. Sharing photos from the event, Queen Rania was joined by other members of the royal family, including Princess Iman and Princess Salma, as well as women from across Jordan.

“No celebration would be complete without our Jordanian family. Celebrating our beautiful Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote on Instagram.

Queen Rania alluded to her busy schedule in an Instagram post a few days later.

Sharing pictures from Prince Hashem's high school graduation, she captioned the photo: “Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath! Another proud family moment at Hashem's high school graduation today.”

Prince Hashem was presented with his diploma by his father, who proudly kissed him on the cheek as he walked on stage to collect it, with his family clapping from the front row.

It looks like Prince Hashem is now being groomed for more royal duties – he accompanied his parents in their last official trip to Spain in June, to attend the Aqaba Process meeting in Cordoba, a city in Andalusia.