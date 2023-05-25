'This mum needs to catch her breath': Queen Rania celebrates Prince Hashem's graduation

The celebrations continue for the Jordanian royal family, as 2023 continues to prove itself as a bumper year.

Fresh from Rajwa Al Saif’s henna party on Monday, ahead of her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein next week, the family gathered once more to celebrate the high school graduation of Prince Hashem, 18, the youngest of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s four children.

Proudly sharing pictures as Prince Hashem collected his high school diploma from King’s Academy in a traditional cap and gown, Queen Rania wrote: “Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath! Another proud family moment at Hashem's high school graduation today.”

All members of the family were in attendance, including newlyweds Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis, groom-to-be Prince Hussein, and Princess Salma, who earlier this month graduated from the University of Southern California, where she was studying archaeology.

Prince Hashem was presented with his diploma by his father, who proudly kissed him on the cheek as he walked on stage to collect it, with his family clapping him on from the front row.

For the occasion, Queen Rania looked characteristically elegant in an aubergine-coloured two-piece set by Johanna Ortiz, decorated with lilac florals and featuring a belted waist. She paired the looked with a burgundy YSL Sac De Jour Souple Nano Bag.

The family occasion comes a week before the wedding of Prince Hussein and Al Saif, which is set to take place at Zahran Palace in Amman next Thursday. The nuptials will be held in the same spot where Queen Rania and King Abdullah II tied the knot, almost exactly 30 years earlier.