Jordan royal wedding: Crown Prince to marry Rajwa Al Saif

Crown Prince Hussein's wedding a sign of Jordan's stability The wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on June 1. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court Khaled Yacoub Oweis reports from Amman: Jordanian flags and pictures of Crown Prince Hussein are festooned along the highway that connects Amman’s airport to the centre of the city. They are part of preparations in the capital to receive guests for his wedding on Thursday to Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif. It will be one of the highest profile events in Jordan for more than two decades. State television said the wedding will be attended by “heads of state and crown princes and figures from friendly and brotherly countries". Some of them have already arrived in Amman, it said. It will put an international spotlight on the aid-dependent kingdom, which has mostly been spared the instability that has marked the Arab Levant since the demise of the Ottoman empire more than a century ago. "The event will be important in the history of Jordan," said Muntaha Abdullat, a specialist on the Hashemites who headed the documentation department at the royal palace. "It is the first time that a king holds a wedding for his son while his son is the crown prince." Prince Hussein is the eldest of King Abdullah's four children. In March, the King's eldest daughter, Princess Iman, married Jameel Thermiotis, a Venezuelan of Greek descent who works in finance in New York. Economic challenges The Hashemite monarchy has ruled Jordan since the country’s inception as a British protectorate in 1921. The kingdom's income per head is $4,000 a year and the economy has been stagnant for more than a decade. Unemployment is officially at 23 per cent, down from a 24 per cent high two years ago. More than 60 per cent of the population is under 30, the age group of the Crown Prince, who was born in 1994. His future wife comes from a wealthy family in Saudi Arabia. They are around the same age and Ms Al Saif is related on her mother’s side to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. Ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia have improved in the past year after differences over several Middle East issues, which were exacerbated during the Donald Trump presidency. In a rare comment on his private life, Prince Hussein said at a seminar this month that an unidentified school friend introduced him to Ms Al Saif and that he considers himself “very lucky". When he was born in 1994, Jordan was ruled by the late King Hussein, who died in 1999. King Abdullah, the current monarch, was a commander in the military. King Hussein’s funeral was attended by then-US president Bill Clinton and leaders of most world powers. They came to pay their respects for a man who ruled for almost five decades and who maintained stability in the country after a civil war in 1970, which resulted in the expulsion of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation to Lebanon. No invitation list has been released for the Crown Prince’s wedding, which is expected to start on Thursday afternoon. But US first lady Jill Biden, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Sweden, who were in Jordan on an official visit this year, have confirmed that they will be attending. Invitees will first gather in Zahran, a palace where King Hussein wed the first of his four wives in the 1950s. A convoy consisting mainly of red Royal Guard Land Rovers and BMW motorcycles will escort Prince Hussein and Ms Al Saif for a reception at another palace on the outskirts of Amman, where the King lives. People will be allowed to watch from the pavement as the couple travel through the western, more affluent part of the city. It will be an opportunity for some to catch a glimpse of the couple who could one day become king and queen.

Rajwa Al Saif's henna party Jordan’s Queen Rania has shared photos from the henna party of her future daughter-in-law Rajwa Al Saif. The event, which took place in Amman on Monday night, is the first major celebration ahead of the wedding of Al Saif to Crown Prince Hussein, which is set to take place on June 1. Sharing photos from the event, which was attended by members of the royal family including Princess Iman and Princess Salma and women from across Jordan, Queen Rania said she was celebrating “our beautiful Rajwa”. “No celebration would be complete without our Jordanian family. Celebrating our beautiful Rajwa,” she wrote. In one of the pictures, Queen Rania is seen embracing Al Saif, while in another, she is pictured making a speech as the bride-to-be wipes away a tear. In a second set of pictures shared on Tuesday, Queen Rania can be seen talking to attendees and embracing Al Saif's mother, Azza. "Thank you all for sharing in our happiness at Rajwa’s Henna party last night," she wrote. Jordan's Queen Rania shares footage of Rajwa Al Saif's henna party Al Saif wore a white abaya with intricate gold beadwork for the occasion, custom-made by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi. Queen Rania, meanwhile, wore a bespoke powder blue kaftan by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy, featuring a high neck, belted waist, flared sleeves and heavy beadwork. The celebration was held in the grounds of Zahran Palace, where the wedding ceremony will take place next week. On Monday, Queen Rania shared a look at some of the final preparations, posting a video a video of local artisans as they prepared decorations, fabrics and handicrafts ahead of the big day. “Thank you all for going the extra mile to make our celebrations extra special. God bless you and the happy couple,” she said in the caption. Several of the artisans involved commented below the post, sharing their joy at being involved with the wedding. “I am proud that I was part of this achievement, and our hands worked to decorate this joy,” the account Macrame by Saja, which makes decorative crochet wall hangings, wrote. Henna designer Zaina al Sharaf wrote: “Thank you for sharing your joy with us and supporting a lot of Jordanian projects, young men and women who are entrepreneurs and creative.” Last week, the official logo for the royal wedding was revealed, with the words “we rejoice” written in Arabic calligraphy. A bilingual version of the logo has the Arabic calligraphy along with the words “Jordan's Royal Wedding” and the date, “1-6-23". Al Saif, 29, is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US for higher education, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University. The couple announced their engagement in August, when their families gathered at the Al Saif family home in Riyadh. Who is the Tunisian poet behind the embroidered verse on Rajwa Al Saif's henna dress? Ghaya Ben Mbarek reports from Tunisia: Abu Al Qasim Al Shabbi is known as the "poet of life" for generations of Tunisians who were taught to recite his verses from a very young age. When the time came for designer Honayda Serafi to choose heartfelt words that would illustrate Jordan’s royal couple's love, she chose Al Shabbi’s verses. Embroidered in gold, the Arabic verse translates to read: "When I see you, life becomes more beautiful" — adding a personal touch to Rajwa Al Saif's henna celebration gown. “I was actually searching with my team to find something that can deliver and explain this eternal love between her and Prince Hussein,” Serafi tells The National. “They are role models and they are setting a new love story for everyone to look up to; they are inspiring the young generation to have this kind of honest and pure and strong love between them.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial) Born in Tozeur, southwest Tunisia in 1909, Al Shabbi was known for his desire to create change and revolutionise minds through his poetry. He wrote about the future, art, his homeland, nature and the desire to fully immerse in the pleasure of living. He believed in change and rebirth, and for that reason, he was nicknamed "the poet of life". Despite suffering from a heart disease, which eventually led to his death at the young age of 25 in 1934, Al Shabbi made sure to remind young people that the desire to live must conquer all momentary whims. He chose life in most of his poems, and most importantly, chose the love for his country as the highest form of love — a passion he passed on to future generations of Arabic poetry readers. Similar to all his poems, the Arabic lettering verses that are seen on Jordan’s future royal bride are another illustration of the divine love he sought to spread.

How is Jordan’s future princess Rajwa Al Saif related to Saudi royalty? Bride-to-be Rajwa Al Saif. Photo: Queen Rania Media Office Ismaeel Naar writes: Royal wedding fever has gripped Jordan ahead of the marriage of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif next week. But excitement is also building in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the home country of the bride. The future princess of Jordan is not only a Saudi citizen but has family connections to the ruling Saudi royal family. She is connected to the Al Sauds through another of Saudi Arabia's most influential families – the Sudairis. Here's everything you need to know about her roots. Al Sudairi and Al Saud Rajwa Al Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif and Azza Al Sudairi. Through her mother, she can trace her roots back to one of the most influential women in the kingdom's history, Hussa bint Ahmed Al Sudairi, known as the "mother of kings". Hussa bint Ahmed (1900-1969) is Rajwa Al Saif's great-grand-aunt and was the seventh wife of the founder of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz. Their marriage helped solidify already close connections between the ruling Al Saud and the prominent Al Sudairi families – King Abdulaziz's mother, Sara bint Ahmed, also came from the Al Sudairi tribe. King Abdulaziz, who ruled from 1902 until his death in 1953, is thought to have had about 100 children from dozens of wives and concubines. These included seven sons with Hussa bint Ahmed, who were among King Abdulaziz's favourites and came to be known as the “Sudairi Seven” due to their prominence in the Saudi royal family. Two of them – Fahd and Salman – ruled as kings of Saudi Arabia, while two others – Sultan and Nayef – became crown princes. “The Sudairis were the powerhouse at the heart of the Al Saud, owing partly to their numbers (no other grouping of blood brothers numbered more than three), but mainly to their mutual loyalty, ambition and extraordinary appetite for work – qualities instilled in them by their mother,” historian Robert Lacey wrote in his book Inside the Kingdom. “To her dying day, the formidable Hussa insisted that all seven of her boys, no matter how grand they had become, should gather in her home once a week for lunch." Hussa bint Ahmed was the daughter of Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sudairi, a pivotal figure considered by many to have been one of King Abdulaziz’s right-hand men during his conquest of Arabia and foundation of the third state of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Rajwa Al Saif with her mother Azza Al Sudairi during her henna party ahead of the royal wedding. Photo: Instagram Rajwa's mother's grandfather, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Sudairi, was the “mother of kings” Hussa bin Ahmed's brother. Abdulaziz had run Al Jouf province, before being appointed governor of Al Qurayyat city. Later, King Abdulaziz named him the emir of the Al Qurayyat region, giving him responsibility for all of the north-western border strip of the kingdom at a time when the neighbouring governments of the region were riven with rivalry. Like the Al Saud, the Al Sudairi hail from the Najd region of central Arabia. Their lineage can be traced back to the Badarin line of the wider Al Dawasir clan in Arabia. The tribe was considered a “sharifian” or noble tribe that lived on the edge of the Rub Al Khali desert in about 1400. Nearly 150 years later, the Al Sudairi ruled the town of Al Ghat in Sudair, an area in Najd north-west of Riyadh which took its name from the tribe. History lecturer and Ahmed Al Arf at Al Qassim University, who has studied and traced the history of the Al Sudairi tribe, said the family contributed heavily during all three eras of the states of Saudi Arabia. “The Al Sudairi tribe from the town of Al Ghat played a pivotal role during the first, second and third states of the country. The first Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sudairi was the father of Sara bint Ahmed who married King Abdulaziz. The second Ahmed Al Sudairi gave birth to Abdulaziz and Hussa, both of whom would play a role through their relation to King Abdulaziz during the third state of the country,” he said in a documentary. With this background, Rajwa Al Saif's marriage to Crown Prince Hussein across the border in Jordan has generated considerable interest in Saudi Arabia. Her engagement to Crown Prince Hussein took place in her father's home in Riyadh in August.

Zahran Palace: A wedding venue steeped in royal history The ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace before the wedding procession moves to Al Husseiniya Palace. In tying the knot at Zahran Palace, the couple will be following in the footsteps of many members of the Jordanian royal family. Built in 1957, Zahran Palace was the home of the late Queen Zein Al Sharaf, mother of the late King Hussein. Zahran Palace in Amman has hosted many royal weddings in Jordan , including that of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II. Photo: Jordan Royal Court A wedding venue steeped in royal history In tying the knot at Zahran Palace, the couple will be following in the footsteps of many members of the Jordanian royal family. Built in 1957, Zahran Palace was the home of the late Queen Zein Al Sharaf, mother of the late King Hussein. The word "zahran" originates from the Arabic for “blooming flower”, which fits with the palace’s lush green grounds. It overlooks a boulevard in Jabal Amman where many of the city’s embassies are located. It was at Zahran Palace where Crown Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, were married in 1993. The couple, who will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on June 10, just days after their son’s nuptials, left Zahran Palace in an open-top car, before taking part in a procession through the streets of Amman, where they waved to waiting crowds. Zahran Palace also hosted the wedding of King Hussein to Antoinette Gardiner in 1961, as well the wedding of Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein and Princess Noor Hamzah. King Hussein and Antoinette Gardiner leaving the Zahran Palace after their wedding ceremony in 1961. Getty Images