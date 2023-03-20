Dior shares details of Princess Iman's 'poetically enchanting' wedding dress

Fashion house Dior has shared more details of the custom wedding dress designer Maria Grazia Chiuri created for Jordan's Princess Iman for her big day.

The princess, 26, the elder daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, married Jameel Thermiotis in a ceremony on the outskirts of Amman on March 12.

Princess Iman's white gown featured a lace neckline and cuffs as well as a trailing veil. She paired her dress with a diamond tiara reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah II.

"The gown is imbued with beloved codes of the house like flourishes of florals on the lace neckline and sleeves. Paired with her gossamer veil, the result is a poetically enchanting look for the modern bride," Dior said on Instagram along with images of the dress being made.

A sketch of the dress, signed by Chiuri and the words "with love", was also shared.

Queen Rania also wore a gown by Dior for the ceremony. The pleated taupe dress with a high-necked design was from the brand's autumn 2022 couture collection.

Princess Iman is the first of King Abdullah's four children to be married. Crown Prince Hussein, the king's elder son, is due to marry fiancee Rajwa Al Saif, from Saudi Arabia, on June 1. Al Saif was seen in a striking yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress at Princess Iman's wedding.

Scroll through the gallery below for more pictures from the Jordanian royal wedding

Expand Autoplay The Jordanian monarch's elder daughter Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis during their wedding in Amman on March 12, 2023. AFP

Princess Salma, 22, the younger daughter of the Jordanian king and queen, wore a pink Andrew Gn dress with a bejewelled belt by the same designer, which was previously worn by her mother.

The wedding, parts of which were broadcast live on state television, was a rare occasion when most members of the Hashemite family were seen in public.

READ MORE Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein send heartfelt congratulations to Princess Iman

At the ceremony, Princess Iman sat with Thermiotis, a Venezuelan of Greek descent, and her father, in front of a green Quran placed on a table as a palace cleric recounted how marriage is an exalted virtue in Islam.

The king, the princess and Thermiotis then signed the marriage document, which declared the couple husband and wife.

The newlyweds then walked under spears carried by Royal Honour Guards, who usually greet foreign leaders when they make official visits to the kingdom. They jointly used an Arab sword to cut a six-layer wedding cake.