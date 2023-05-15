'We rejoice': Official Jordan royal wedding logo unveiled

Jordan's royal family has released the official wedding logo for the highly anticipated nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif on June 1.

The wedding ceremony is set to take place at Zahran Palace, where Prince Hussein's parents King Abdullah II and Queen Rania wed in 1993, followed by a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The Royal Hashemite Court shared the official logo on Sunday, which has the words "we rejoice" written in Arabic calligraphy. A bilingual version of the logo has the Arabic calligraphy along with the words "Jordan's Royal Wedding" as well as the day, "1-6-23".

The official logo for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

"As the date of the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif nears, we are pleased to share the official logo to mark the occasion," the Royal Hashemite Court posted on Twitter.

An animated version of the logo was also released, which spells out the Arabic calligraphy, along with the date and a crown insignia at the top.

As the date of the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif nears, we are pleased to share the official logo to mark the occasion, which is Arabic for “we rejoice”#CelebratingAlHussein



Download the high-quality version here:https://t.co/H6taT7DBqi pic.twitter.com/nwxMGKLA6c — RHC (@RHCJO) May 14, 2023

An extended version of the logo was also released, with the words "Celebrating Al Hussein" written in Arabic calligraphy, as well as in English along with the date.

The engagement of Prince Hussein and Al Saif, both 28, was announced in August, when their families gathered at Al Saif family home in Riyadh.

The extended logo for the Jordanian royal wedding has the words Celebrating Al Hussein written in Arabic. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

Rajwa Al Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

Sharing her congratulations at the time, Queen Rania said: “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

Expand Autoplay Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi fiancee, Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif, during their engagement ceremony in Riyadh. Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP

Their nuptials will come days before the Crown Prince's parents celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 10, 1993, after meeting earlier that year.

The celebrations will round off a bumper year for the family, who in March gathered to celebrate the wedding of Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis, at the family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman.

The princess, 26, was walked down the aisle by Prince Hussein. She wore a custom Dior white gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, accessorised with a trailing veil.

She also wore a diamond tiara, reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah.

Crown Prince Hussein shared a photo of him walking his sister down the aisle. “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today,” he wrote. “I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”