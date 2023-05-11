Why are Rajwa Al Saif and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein getting married at Zahran Palace?

With less than a month to go until Jordan’s second royal wedding of the year, preparations are well under way as the country gears up to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif.

The couple are due to wed on June 1, and the first details for the day were revealed by the Royal Hashemite Court earlier this week.

The ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace before the wedding procession moves to Al Husseiniya Palace.

A wedding venue steeped in royal history

In tying the knot at Zahran Palace, the couple will be following in the footsteps of many members of the Jordanian royal family.

Built in 1957, Zahran Palace was the home of the late Queen Zein Al Sharaf, mother of the late King Hussein.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania married at Zahran Palace in 1993. AFP

The word "zahran" originates from the Arabic for “blooming flower”, which fits with the palace’s lush green grounds. It overlooks a boulevard Jabal Amman where many of the city’s embassies are located.

It was at Zahran Palace where Crown Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, were married in 1993. The couple, who will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on June 10, just days after their son’s nuptials, left Zahran Palace in an open-top car, before taking part in a procession through the streets of Amman, where they waved to waiting crowds.

King Hussein and Antoinette Gardiner leaving the Zahran Palace after their wedding ceremony in 1961. Getty Images

Zahran Palace also hosted the wedding of King Hussein to Antoinette Gardiner in 1961, as well the wedding of Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein and Princess Noor Hamzah.

A year of royal weddings

Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi fiancee Al Saif announced their engagement in August, when their families gathered at the Al Saif family home in Riyadh.

Sharing her congratulations at the time, Queen Rania said: “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

The celebrations will round off a bumper year for the family, who in March gathered to celebrate the wedding of Princess Iman to Jameel Thermiotis, held at the family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman.

The princess, 26, was walked down the aisle by Prince Hussein. She wore a custom Dior white gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, accessorised with a trailing veil.

She also wore a diamond tiara reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah.

Members of the family shared their joy following the ceremony on social media.

“Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years,” Queen Rania wrote. “Congratulations to the bride and groom!”

Crown Prince Hussein proudly shared a photo of him walking his sister down the aisle. “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today,” he wrote. “I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”

