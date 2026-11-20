Investment firm MGX's windfall from Anthropic's historic public debut made it a major winner in the Claude maker's IPO, as Abu Dhabi seeks more opportunities to deepen its ties with US companies.

Anthropic closed at $97.17 per share in its Thursday debut, giving MGX's stake an unrealised market-to-market gain of roughly $20 billion and establishing it as one of the Silicon Valley-based company's largest institutional investors, a spokesperson told The National.

MGX co-led Anthropic's $30 billion funding round in February, participated in its $65 billion Series H in May and added to its position during the company's public debut. The Abu Dhabi Investment Council was also among the Claude maker's major backers, as was the Qatar Investment Authority.

Anthropic fell roughly 8.5 per cent during Friday's session to about $88.9 per share, slightly higher the the $83 per share at which it priced its IPO.

The MGX spokesperson said Anthropic's IPO represents a significant validation of the Emirati firm's investment strategy and confidence of its global investor base. The company's portfolio spans the AI stack from frontier AI labs to infrastructure. It raised $49 billion in July from global investors for its AI Fund.

Anthropic's public listing on Thursday coincided with the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in New York, as the emirate sought to deepen ties with US companies looking to establish a presence in the Gulf.

Tom Hudson, managing partner at Kestrel Global and an adviser to the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio), said between 80 and 100 people were expected to have made the trip.

"It's basically matchmaking, and the idea is that we're bigger than the sum of our parts," he said of the investment forum.

While the forum and the Anthropic IPO were unrelated, it signalled the growing role of the US-UAE AI nexus. Health care and artificial intelligence were expected to be among two high-priority sector for investment.

"AI has genuinely been a part of the discourse in the UAE for 10 years, if not more," Mr Hudson said.

"With Adio, we are looking also at how we support AI companies on their regional expansion, and that is drug discovery. It's autonomous vehicles. AI cuts across a lot of the clusters that we are working with and bringing them to Abu Dhabi."

Milind Singh, head of technology at Adio, pointed to Anthropic's historic IPO during a panel session at the forum.

"We're privileged to have been associated with this story for a long time," he said.

MGX plans to invest up to 80 per cent of its total portfolio in US projects. The company also co-led OpenAI's $122 billion raise in March, and participated in xAI's $20 billion funding round in January before it merged with SpaceX.

US tech companies Oracle, IBM and Cisco also operate in the UAE's AI infrastructure. Last November, Microsoft announced a $15.2 billion investment in the UAE support its cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as talent.

Abu Dhabi is committing $3.5 billion to become the world's first AI-native government by the end of next year. Nvidia, OpenAI, Cisco, Oracle and Japan's SoftBank are working with UAE AI company G42 one a one-gigawatt Stargate cluster in Abu Dhabi. A similar project is being undertaken in Texas.