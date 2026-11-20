Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) is delivering a windfall to its co-founders, early investors and employees, as the AI giant’s stock soared on its Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

The San Francisco company raised $81.3 billion in the blockbuster IPO, eclipsing the previous record-setting debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX in June.

It offered 980 million shares as part of the deal, valuing the company at $1.5 trillion at the time of listing, with the price set at $83 per share.

However, the share price surged to $111.50, 34 per cent above its price at the opening of trade, briefly giving it a fully diluted valuation of about $2 trillion.

Dario Amodei, Anthropic's chief executive and co-founder, is projected to amass more than $20 billion through his shareholding.

Other co-founders, including Tom Brown, Sam ⁠McCandlish, Christopher Olah, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan and Daniela Amodei, are also expected to earn $20 billion each through their equity stakes.

“All seven co-founders each hold roughly 1.4 per cent of the company, according to Anthropic's IPO filing. At the IPO price of $83, each stake was worth approximately $20 billion,” Noureldeen Al Hammoury, head of market insights and community engagement at Equiti, told The National.

As the share prices jumped following its debut on Nasdaq, the fortunes of its co-founders, employees and investors also surged.

By the first-day intraday peak of $115.10, each founder's stake reached about $33 billion, pushing the combined founders' wealth to an estimated $231 billion, Mr Al Hammoury said.

By the close of trading at $97.17 on Thursday, the combined figure settled at about $166 billion, or $24 billion for each investor.

“The group first became billionaires less than two years ago, and the IPO has now vaulted all seven into the top 300 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, wealthier than well-known finance figures such as Bill Ackman and Stan Druckenmiller,” Mr Al Hammoury said.

Employees gain

Anthropic's IPO is also helping thousands of its employees become multimillionaires through its stock holdings. Private-share marketplace Hill.com estimates that about 5,100 of Anthropic’s roughly 5,300 employees, or 96 per cent, held company stock worth more than $1 million when the AI company began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

“The IPO is expected to mint thousands of millionaires among Anthropic's employee base, with most staff holding equity that has now converted into real liquidity,” Mr Al Hammoury said.

“The wealth effect is already visible in real estate markets. Homes in San Francisco are drawing offers millions over asking, with AI workers using their newly liquid stakes to make all-cash bids in New York and Miami as well.”

Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, had been competing to manage the wealth expected to flow to Anthropic employees post-IPO, he added.

Anthropic was co-founded in 2021, when it consisted mainly of defectors from OpenAI who were concerned about its approach to AI regulations and safety.

The company’s Claude AI tool and other models gained in popularity, particularly in corporate and government spheres, making Anthropic one of the top AI firms.

Ashton Kutcher and Damac investments

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, who invested in the company through Sound Ventures, is also expected to earn billions.

The company initially invested $35 million in Anthropic and proceeded to pour in another $400 million. It currently has a stake worth nearly $11 billion, according to Bloomberg.

UAE-based Damac Properties made early investments and is raking in billions, according to its founder and chairman Hussain Sajwani.

“What I have made in 30 years [since starting his business], I made in Anthropic in less than two years,” Mr Sajwani said at the Bloomberg Invest event in Dubai last week.

“Between only three companies, OpenAI, SpaceX and Anthropic, we're making [a] few billion dollars a month,” he added.

There are also other companies that have made investments in Anthropic, as listed by Bloomberg, that stand to gain from the IPO.

These include Iconiq, a wealth management firm turned Silicon Valley private markets investor, Spark Capital, Menlo Ventures, Coatue Management and global investment company General Catalyst.

The UAE technology investment company MGX is also one of the investors, having participated in Anthropic's $65 billion series H funding round in May, and its $30 billion series G funding round in February.

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, who was one of Anthropic’s first investors, is also expected to benefit from the deal.

“The IPO is notable not just for its scale but for what it represents – Anthropic is the first frontier AI lab to go public, having built its brand around AI safety and “ethical” AI development,” Mr Al Hammoury said.

“The company reported $16.8 billion in third-quarter revenue ahead of the listing and achieved profitability on an adjusted basis in that quarter.”