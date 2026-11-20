Abu Dhabi Global Market is aiming to join New York as one of the world's top financial centres, the head of its regulatory authority has said.

ADGM ranked 13th on the Global Financial Centres Index, released in September. Financial centres are ranked by data from third parties including the World Bank, the OECD and the UN, as well as a questionnaire that attracts thousands of respondents. New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai made up the top five, while Dubai International Financial Centre ranked ninth.

“We want to be among the top five,” Rashed Al Blooshi, chief executive of the Regulatory Authority at ADGM, told The National on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in New York. “That means our services, our rules, our regulations, all of these things could be developed."

ADGM currently holds roughly 14,000 total active licences after about 1,800 were added in the first half this year. Its assets under management grew 54 per cent year-over-year, while the workforce has climbed above 49,000.

Mr Al Blooshi pointed to ADGM providing digital services and using artificial intelligence to speed up the licensing process, while also noting the need to attract high-net-worth people and asset management.

“But we don't want them to come and just do the operation. We need them to get jobs, training, innovations, and in Abu Dhabi, and from Abu Dhabi to do investment even abroad,” Mr Al Blooshi said.

Along with Dubai, ADGM operates under English Common Law, with independent courts and a regulatory framework supporting it. Mr Al Blooshi said operating under this framework makes it easier for multinational companies to understand the language and settle disputes.

Mr Al Blooshi was part of a delegation this week that participated in the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum, which aims to advance partnerships with US companies and explore commercial opportunities. The first forum to take place in New York was held last year and resulted in agreements across digital infrastructure, financial services and other sectors.

In his remarks on Thursday, Abu Dhabi Investment Office director Badr Al Olama said 26 financial institutions have announced plans to establish a presence in ADGM. More than half of those are US firms, he said.

Cepa strategy

Abu Dhabi's emergence as a major financial centre comes as the UAE continues to press forward with its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) initiative. The Emirates launched its Cepa strategy in 2001 as part of its diversification strategy to expand global market access and strengthen the country's position as a trade and logistics hub.

The UAE has signed 38 Cepa agreements with trading partners, and aims to increase its non-oil foreign trade to $1.1 trillion by 2031.

These agreements typically aim to reduce tariffs and other barriers to entry, facilitate investment and simplify customs procedures. The UAE signed its first Cepa with India in 2022, and most recently with Canada in October, although the latter has not yet gone into force.

Mr Al Blooshi said the UAE has seen rising demand from other countries to enter into agreements that would boost bilateral trade.

“It's becoming so effective to the economies," he said.