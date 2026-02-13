Abu Dhabi's MGX participates in Anthropic's $30 billion Series G funding

Abu Dhabi-based technology investment company MGX is among several companies taking part in US-based AI firm Anthropic's $30 billion Series G funding round.

Anthropic said in a news release on Thursday that it was led by GIC and Coco, as well as DE Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ and MGX.

"The investment will fuel the frontier research, product development and infrastructure expansions that have made Anthropic the market leader in enterprise AI and coding," the company said.

This is not MGX's first foray into investing in US tech companies. Abu Dhabi's AI investment platform has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the landscape.

In October 2025, MGX joined the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure partnership and Blackrock's Global Infrastructure Partners consortium in a deal to acquire Aligned Data Centres, a major provider of AI infrastructure. The value of the transaction was estimated at about $40 billion, one of the largest private equity digital infrastructure transactions on record.

The acquisition is expected to boost global AI infrastructure capacity significantly and is poised to close in the first half of 2026.

While Anthropic does not have the name recognition of OpenAI or Google, the company has gained a loyal following with its Claude AI chatbot. It has attracted many customers with its coding models that have cut software development time down significantly and levelled the playing field for start-ups and novice developers.

Anthropic has also not been shy in pushing a vision for AI that differs from that of its rivals. "Anthropic is a public benefit corporation dedicated to securing its benefits and mitigating its risks," says a message displayed prominently on its website.

In 2025, it went against the grain of many in the US technology sector by defending strict chip export policies that irked companies such as Nvidia and Microsoft, who felt the rules would harm American influence in the global AI race. In return, Anthropic was accused by other major tech companies of exaggerating the threat of semiconductors falling into the hands of nefarious actors.

"American firms should focus on innovation and rise to the challenge, rather than tell tall tales that large, heavy and sensitive electronics are somehow smuggled in baby bumps or alongside live lobsters," an Nvidia representative said in May.

Meanwhile, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has been outspoken in support of stricter government regulations related to AI development. He warned that many white-collar jobs would be affected as tools improve.

Most recently, Anthropic generated a lot of attention for not-so-subtly taking shots at OpenAI in advertisements broadcast during the Super Bowl. They criticised an OpenAI announcement that ads would be used in the free version of the company's ChatGPT platform. "Ads are coming to AI, but not to Claude," the tagline read.

The involvement of MGX in the funding round is its latest high-profile move across the AI and tech sector. Those include participating in large secondary transactions tied to OpenAI's valuation and deepening ties with global infrastructure projects aimed at scaling next-generation compute resources.

Last year, it made a major investment in OpenAI during the fast-rising company’s $300 billion valuation funding round. It also announced plans in September to link up with California-based Nvidia to build one of the largest AI campuses in Europe with the help of French companies.

In January, it was announced that MGX would hold a stake in TikTok USDS Joint Venture, which helped keep the popular platform operating in America.