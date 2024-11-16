The 10 best-selling smartphones in the third quarter of 2024

Apple’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/09/13/apple-iphone-15-usb-c-lightning/" target="_blank">iPhone 15</a> was the world's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/05/11/the-10-best-selling-smartphones-in-the-first-quarter-of-2024/" target="_blank">best-selling smartphone </a>in the third quarter of 2024, according to new figures. It was followed closely by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/10/04/apple-iphone-15-pro-max-review-more-power-with-a-whole-new-vibe/" target="_blank">iPhone 15 Pro Max </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/01/23/apples-iphone-15-to-feature-unexpected-design-changes-leaks-say/" target="_blank">iPhone 15 Pro</a>, data compiled by Counterpoint Research shows. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/13/samsung-unfazed-by-huaweis-top-spot-in-foldable-phone-segment/" target="_blank">Samsung dominated </a>the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones, taking five spots, followed by Apple with four and Xiaomi with one. This pattern is consistent with 2023, indicating stable consumer preferences, the report said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2022/11/07/iphone-14-pro-max-price-features/" target="_blank">iPhone 14</a> was the eighth bestseller. Although Apple’s share of the top 10 list has declined slightly, Samsung’s presence has grown to keep the combined market contribution of the top 10 smartphones at around 19 per cent, the report said. Samsung's best performer was the Galaxy A15 4G, which was the fourth most sold phone in the quarter. Three other Samsung models – the Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A05 – placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/10/samsung-doubles-down-on-ai-with-new-foldables-and-expands-wearables-with-galaxy-ring/" target="_blank">Samsung’s Galaxy A series</a> captured four spots in the top 10 list owing to its wider presence across geographies and focus on the larger customer segments in the entry and mid-price bands,” Counterpoint Research said. “Samsung has effectively positioned these devices with competitive pricing and longer software support.” The base <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2024/01/31/samsung-galaxy-24-ultra-review-the-era-of-the-ai-smartphone-has-officially-begun/" target="_blank">Galaxy S24 model </a>came in at number 10, staying in the top 10 list for the third consecutive quarter. Sales of the Galaxy S24 series have been mainly driven by a strong marketing focus on its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-formally-joins-generative-ai-race-with-iphone-16-series-and-promises-more-to-come/" target="_blank">generative AI </a>capabilities, the report said. “The growing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/08/10/samsung-expects-77-higher-demand-for-new-fold5-and-flip5-phones-in-the-gcc/" target="_blank">consumer preference for high-end smartphones </a>is gradually narrowing the market share gap between the iPhone’s base and Pro variants,” Counterpoint Research said. “Notably, for the first time in a third quarter, half of the total iPhone sales were contributed by the Pro variants. This shift is helping Apple drive higher-value device sales. “Besides, consumers are opting for the latest iPhones, especially in emerging markets, which further contributes to Apple’s higher-value sales. This trend is supported by attractive financing schemes and trade-in offers, making the latest iPhones more accessible to a broader range of income brackets.” Global smartphone shipments grew 2 per cent year on year in the third quarter of 2024 due to a recovery in macroeconomic conditions and consumer demand, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/02/apple-leads-record-smartphone-revenue-in-q3-as-higher-consumer-demand-lifts-shipments/" target="_blank">a separate study </a>this month by Counterpoint Research showed. Industry revenue accelerated 10 per cent annually to hit the highest levels for a September quarter, as shipments inched up 2 per cent to reach about 307 million units. However, Counterpoint did not provide estimates on the actual value of the revenue. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/10/31/apple-reports-36-earnings-drop-on-10bn-tax-and-expects-single-digit-growth-ahead/" target="_blank">Apple</a> commanded a record quarter for global smartphone revenue, driven by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/18/iphone-16-review-camera-control-is-a-nice-touch-but-we-are-really-waiting-for-apple-intelligence/" target="_blank">its new iPhone 16 line-up</a>. The California-based company held a 43 per cent market share for revenue in the three months ending September. Its chief rival, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/24/tsmc-and-samsungs-potential-entry-into-the-uae-could-boost-chip-supply-chain/" target="_blank">Samsung Electronics</a>, was second with 16 per cent, followed by Chinese brands Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, it said. Xiaomi’s Redmi 13C, succeeding the Redmi 12C from last year, maintained its spot in the list of best-selling smartphones for the second consecutive quarter owing to its affordability and presence in emerging markets. “Apple and Samsung are further strengthening their premium positioning with Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI, which will help them continue to dominate these rankings. Both brands are leveraging GenAI as a differentiating factor in the premium segment,” Counterpoint Research said.