Apple's iPhone 15 to feature unexpected design changes, leaks say

Apple is set to implement some unexpected design changes for the iPhone 15, including making it resemble both the Apple Watch and Android devices more closely, according to rumours.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have thinner bezels and curved edges, making it look “more Android than ever”, ShrimpApplePro, known for leaking highly reliable news on Apple, said on Twitter.

“All iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series — Pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat though, only the bezels is curved,” the tweets said.

“Source described the iPhone 15 pro max (aka ultra) as very beautiful. With the thinner bezels and curved edges could create the same effect like on Apple Watch.”

- vanilla 15 will also have curve edges. With dynamic island.

- same dynamic Island cutouts, same Ceramic Shield(it ain’t broke so why bother), source don’t see any difference in the camera hole so probably no upgrade(?) — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

Late last year, ShrimpApplePro had said that Apple was working on a new iPhone with no physical buttons.

This was backed up by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is also known to be a reliable source on Apple updates.

He said the iPhone 15 will have power and volume buttons built into the device, replacing the physical buttons.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be released in September.

For the iPhone 14 Pro, released last September, Apple introduced its Dynamic Island feature. This allows users to display various notifications and activities.

That feature is expected to be rolled out across all the iPhone 15 models.

There are also suggestions that the iPhone 15 will feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, rather than the current squared-off edges. The last model to have curved edges was the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 14 is made of aluminium and stainless steel. Titanium is more resistant to scratches and was in the most recent Apple Watch models.

Other potential changes include a periscope zoom lens for the camera, and the lightning port to be replaced by a USB-C port.

Last week, Apple introduced its new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips — the company's most powerful processors yet.

Elsewhere on the product front, Apple is planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, but its lightweight augmented-reality glasses have been postponed due to technical challenges, Bloomberg reported.

