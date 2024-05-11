The 10 best-selling smartphones in the first quarter of 2024

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2024, a report has shown.

Apple and Samsung dominated the top 10 best-selling smartphones list during the same period, figures compiled by Counterpoint Research show.

The two manufacturers captured five positions each, leaving no spot for other brands.

This was the first quarter in which the top 10 smartphones were all 5G capable, Counterpoint said.

Three variants of the iPhone 15 took the top three spots, while another, the iPhone 15 Plus, was the eighth best seller.

The iPhone 14, in fourth position, was the other top performer for Apple, the rankings show.

Samsung's best performer was the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was the fifth most sold phone in the quarter.

The base Galaxy S24 model came in ninth.

Three other Samsung models – the Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 – placed sixth, seventh and tenth respectively.

“Consumers are holding onto their smartphones for longer periods because upgrades are offering limited differentiation in features,” Counterpoint Research said.

“This leads consumers to opt for high-end smartphones to ensure their devices remain technologically relevant for a longer duration.”

Global smartphone revenue hit a new high in the first quarter of 2024, led by Apple and higher sales in key regions around the world, a separate study this month by Counterpoint Research showed.

Revenue in the industry jumped 7 per cent to reach its highest level for a March quarter. However, Counterpoint did not provide estimates on the actual value of the revenue.

Smartphone manufacturers typically do not report a breakdown of their sales. Apple's iPhone sales in the first quarter are estimated at around $69.7 billion, according to industry analysts.

Apple commanded 41 per cent of first-quarter revenue as it also posted its highest first-quarter average selling price of $900, up from $880 a year ago, it added.

Samsung Electronics came in at second with an 18 per cent share, followed by Xiaomi and Oppo, with 6 per cent each, and Vivo with 4 per cent. The four companies’ ASPs were $336, $159, $257 and $211, respectively.

The trend towards premium was evident, with seven of the top 10 smartphones being in that category, with the wholesale price at $600 and above, Counterpoint said in its latest report.

“Going forward, we expect the top 10 best-selling smartphones to capture a larger share of total smartphone sales as original equipment manufacturers are focusing on leaner portfolios with premium features, including Generative AI,” the report added.

The Pro Max variant achieved the top position for the first time in Apple’s non-seasonal quarter, reflecting an increasing trend of consumer preference for high-end smartphones, the study found.

The growing popularity of the Apple Pro line-up was evident, as it captured half of Apple’s total sales in the first quarter of 2024, a significant increase from 24 per cent in the same period in 2020, according to Counterpoint research.

“The Pro iPhones have become major revenue drivers for Apple, contributing more than 60 per cent of its sales value in the first quarter of this year,” the consultancy said.

“The Pro line-up offers substantial upgrades and significant enhancements over the base models. This strategic move has proven successful, as consumers are willing to pay for premium features.”

Meanwhile, the strong performance of the S24 series can be attributed to Samsung’s early refresh of the series and its efforts in generative AI technology.

“The S24 series was the first to reach the market with GenAI features and capabilities, allowing users to create unique content and experience a new level of interaction with their smartphones,” the report said.

Best-selling smartphones in first quarter of 2024