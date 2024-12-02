Eid Al Etihad: UAE astronauts receive First Class Space Medals for historic achievements

Dr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/04/sultan-al-neyadi-returns-to-earth-after-historic-space-mission/" target="_blank">Sultan Al Neyadi </a>and Maj <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/25/a-closer-look-how-hazza-al-mansouris-trip-to-space-sparked-the-emirati-space-programme/" target="_blank">Hazza Al Mansouri</a> were awarded First Class Space Medals on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/02/president-sheikh-mohamed-leads-well-wishes-for-eid-al-etihad/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a>, the UAE's National Day, on Monday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/01/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-saudi-crown-prince-on-uae-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, presented the astronauts with the medal at a ceremony at Zabeel Palace. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/24/thousands-take-part-in-dubai-run-2024-on-sheikh-zayed-road/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended the event. "As part of our National Day celebrations, we celebrated a group of the nation’s sons who contributed to the advancement of the space sector, established the UAE’s global position in this field and contributed to shaping its future in this advanced scientific sector," Sheikh Mohammed said on X. "Under the directives of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, we awarded astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri the First Class Space Medal." Maj Al Mansouri, a former Air Force pilot, became the first Emirati astronaut when he blasted off aboard a Russian rocket in 2019 for an eight-day mission on the International Space Station, helping to launch the UAE's space ambitions. Dr Al Neyadi, now Minister of State for Youth Affairs, was the second Emirati astronaut in space. He spent six months aboard the space station last year and also became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk. Second Class Space Medals were awarded to Salem Al Marri, director general of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/10/08/uae-officials-in-talks-with-spacex-over-launch-date-for-satellite-after-falcon-9-rocket-is-grounded/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre </a>(MBRSC), Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, the astronauts' flight doctor, and Adnan Al Rais, an assistant director general at the space centre who oversaw the astronaut programme. "We continue to appreciate the efforts of all the sons of the nation in all sectors. We are proud of them," said Sheikh Mohammed. "We are optimistic about generations that see them as inspiring models and follow in their footsteps." The UAE’s space sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, establishing itself as a rising power in space exploration. From the historic Mars mission with the Hope probe, missions aboard the ISS and investing in Nasa's lunar Gateway station, the country is positioning itself as a strong player in space. Mr Al Marri said it was an honour to receive the Space Medal. "We will continue to work with all sincerity and dedication to achieve more accomplishments, present inspiring models for future generations and move steadily towards a bright future for the Emirates in the field of space exploration," he said on X. The MBRSC was established in 2006, with engineers from the centre, including Mr Al Marri and Mr Al Rais, who helped build the country's first Earth observation satellites, ultimately helping to form the government space programme. The UAE Space Agency, formed in 2014, is helping to develop a private space sector and also funds some space missions, including the Hope Probe and the upcoming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/10/16/emirati-engineers-to-start-building-asteroid-exploring-spacecraft-after-design-receives-final-approval/" target="_blank">MBR Explorer</a> mission to the main asteroid belt. More than 14 companies so far have launched operations in the Space Economic Zone, a dedicated free zone for companies that the UAE Space Agency helped to establish.