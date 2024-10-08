Emirati engineers posing in front of the MBZ-Sat satellite at a clean room in the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. Photo: The Government of Dubai Media Office
UAE officials in talks with SpaceX over launch date for satellite after Falcon 9 rocket is grounded

Earth observation satellite built by Emirati engineers is ready to go into orbit

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

October 08, 2024

