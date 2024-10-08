UAE officials in talks with SpaceX over launch date for satellite after Falcon 9 rocket is grounded

UAE space officials are in talks with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/12/polaris-dawn-spacewalk-spacex/" target="_blank">SpaceX</a> over a launch date for a powerful Earth observation satellite built by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/06/mbz-sat-uae-to-launch-regions-most-powerful-imaging-satellite-in-2024/" target="_blank">Emirati </a>engineers, after the company's Falcon 9 rocket was grounded by US authorities owing to technical issues. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/15/mbz-sat-to-launch-in-october-after-sheikh-hamdan-approval/" target="_blank">MBZ-Sat</a> satellite was initially set to launch this month, but that timetable is uncertain as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) completes an investigation into the issues. The SpaceX rocket has faced several setbacks this year. Amer Al Sayegh, senior director of the space engineering department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, told <i>The National</i> on Tuesday that discussions were being held with SpaceX to finalise a launch date. The satellite will remain in the UAE before it is shipped to a spaceport in Florida. “They have had these recent incidents with their launcher, so we are in discussion with them to finalise the date,” Mr Al Sayegh said on the sidelines of the Space Research Conference, held by the UAE Space Agency in Abu Dhabi. “They’ve had a few other [incidents] before, in July and in August, some failures in second stage, so the FAA has worked with them on improvement and so we're still waiting for confirmation from them.” The MBZ-Sat, named after President Sheikh Mohamed, is a key part of the UAE's efforts to establish a strong private space sector by collaborating with government-run space centres and private companies. With 90 per cent of the satellite built by local companies, the project aimed to bolster those efforts and encourage further investment and development in the sector. The space centre worked with five private companies in the country to develop the satellite – aerospace manufacturing company Strata, engineering solutions company EPI, management consultancy Rockford Xellerix, Halcon, a company that manufactures precision-guided systems, and Falcon Group, an inventory management company. MBZ-Sat is three times more powerful than KhalifaSat, an Emirati-built satellite operating Earth since 2018. "All of these companies have been with us since the beginning," Mr Al Sayegh said. "We're proud that their products are now part of the satellite that will go to space." The Falcon 9 has suffered three technical issues in three months, leading the FAA to ground the rocket. The latest incident happened on September 28, when the booster missed its re-entry zone in the South Pacific. The FAA launched an investigation into the incident and has since only allowed one SpaceX mission to launch, while others remain grounded. In the summer, the agency grounded the rocket for two weeks after an incident on July 11 that involved a liquid-oxygen leak in the upper stage. This resulted in the loss of 20 Starlink satellites. On August 28, the rocket being grounded for two days after a failed landing attempt. Grounding a rocket causes disruption, with aerospace companies forced to delay missions until the FAA finishes its investigation and clears the rocket for launch. This creates a backlog of payloads waiting to go to space, forcing the company to adjust timetables and potentially miss launch windows for time-sensitive missions. Despite these setbacks, SpaceX is regarded as one of the most dependable companies in the space industry. Mr Al Sayegh also discussed the second Rashid lunar rover project. The four-wheeled rover is being developed after the landing vehicle carrying its predecessor crashed-landed on the surface of the Moon last year. The space centre selected Hakuto-R Mission 1, a lander built by Japanese company ispace, to carry the first rover to the Moon. The space centre has finalised a deal for a lander to carry the new rover and an announcement should be made "soon", Mr Al Sayegh said. "We've already started working on the second rover and we're good in terms of schedule," he said. "In the current decision, we've taken into consideration which company has done it before and has already got experience. Our target is to reach the surface of the Moon and we'll do it, from our perspective, the most successful, safest way." There have been several lunar landing attempts by private companies in the past three years, including US companies Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines. Astrobotic's mission with its Peregrine lander ended in failure, with the spacecraft unable to make a controlled descent to the lunar surface. The Nova-C lander by Intuitive Machines was hailed as a success despite breaking one of its legs during touchdown, marking the first American lunar landing since the Apollo era. The spacecraft transmitted data for about a week after landing.