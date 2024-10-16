The MBR Explorer by the UAE Space Agency will study seven rocks in the main asteroid belt. This is a rendering of the craft. Photo: UAE Space Agency

Emirati engineers to start building asteroid-exploring spacecraft after design receives final approval

The MBR Explorer will be a 'smart' spacecraft, flying autonomously across six asteroids and attempting a landing on the seventh

October 16, 2024

